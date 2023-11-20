AUTHOR CAROL JOAN CAMPBELL UNVEILS THE DEPTHS OF A MENTAL HEALTH STRUGGLE THROUGH RECENT BOOK
Mother and daughter, Carol and Laurie Campbell, shatter mental health stigmas through their poignant narrationsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explore the profound recesses of the human psyche as authors Carol Joan and Laurie Ann Campbell uncover a riveting narrative in their latest work, “The Devil on My Doorstep”. This captivating book dives into the harrowing intensity of a mental breakdown, crafted adeptly to portray its candid reality through two distinctive perspectives. Laurie’s firsthand account of her ordeals that began at the tender age of 18 is juxtaposed with her mother Carol’s determined journey to discern and seek help for her daughter’s condition.
The memoir skillfully captures the disconcerting experience of a mental breakdown, where the stricken individual deals with a distorted perception of the real world, making it challenging to conceive sound decisions. Through Laurie's eyes, readers are fared on a turbulent expedition through the intricate mazes of her mind, plunging them into the anarchy that arises when one loses touch with their true self. On the other hand, Carol chronicles her heart-stirring encounters as she endeavors to comprehend and support her daughter during this arduous moment.
Penned to demystify the mist surrounding mental health stigmas, “The Devil on My Doorstep” echoes the importance of compassion, guidance, and acceptance as essential aspects in aiding those struggling with mental health issues. Through the right care and treatment, individuals can rediscover and restore their true selves, relaying the powerful message of hope amidst the darkness.
“This intimate saga of emotional and mental breakdown and recovery gives undeniable weight to their shared viewpoint regarding the general lack of direct, immediate care for those enduring mental illness,” critic Barbara Bamberger Scott of the US Review of Books writes in her review. She adds that the book’s unparalleled approach to these matters sparks inspiration and spotlights the need for further examinations among those navigating similar complications and those who are eager to extend their help.
Join the dialogue of untangling the complexities and misconceptions of this mental health dilemma through the gripping vantage points of Carol Joan and Laurie Ann Campbell in their transformative masterpiece, “The Devil on My Doorstep.” Get a copy today, available on Amazon and other major online retailers worldwide.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other