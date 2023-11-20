Maryland’s ‘Gift of Trees’ Provides a Legacy of Stewardship

November 20, 2023

Maryland Forest Service staff and community volunteers plant trees purchased through the Gift of Trees program in a Baltimore City park this fall. Photo by Gregg Bortz, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering holiday shoppers a different type of gift this year–one that can be in honor of a loved one, to benefit future generations, and improve the environment.

The Gift of Trees is a program where Marylanders purchase native trees — either a single tree or a grove of 10 trees—for planting in honor of a celebration, commemoration, or observation.

The department will issue and mail a Gift of Trees certificate, which can be framed, within a week or two of an order. All trees will be planted in the next growing season, either spring or fall, to promote optimal growth and survival. Orders must be placed by Dec. 17 to ensure certificate delivery in time for Christmas.

The standard price is $40 per tree. Holiday discounts are available for early shoppers.

All trees will be planted in locations that will benefit from them the most, including parks, playgrounds and schoolyards; cities and towns; and along creeks and streams. Maryland Forest Service staff help choose the appropriate location and species to ensure the tree flourishes well into the future. Gift of Trees is one of several Tree-Mendous Maryland programs aimed at helping citizens restore tree cover on public land and community open space in Maryland. Each tree planted also helps contribute toward Maryland’s 5 Million Trees initiative to plant 5 million new trees during the next decade.

Trees can be ordered online or via mail (a separate order form should be used for each recipient) along with a check made payable to: Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Forest Service, Tawes State Office Building, E-1, Annapolis, Maryland 21401.