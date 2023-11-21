Impel Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification

Independent Audit Confirms Highest Levels of Data Security for Automotive Industry’s Leading AI Technology Provider

This important certification validates our commitment to infosec and privacy - and further strengthens our position as the de facto standard for AI in automotive retailing.”
— Steve Saporta, CTO, Impel
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impel, the global leader in AI-powered customer lifecycle management and digital merchandising for the automotive industry, announced today that it has successfully completed a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit. Conducted by Marcum LLP, a leading global advisory firm, the audit certifies Impel’s effectiveness in meeting the highest levels of data and privacy protection by demonstrating consistent and reliable data security, business continuity, and compliance practices over a sustained period.

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) developed SOC 2 to evaluate and report on the controls that a company has in place to protect data. Information security is particularly vital for software and AI vendors serving the automotive and specialty vehicle industries. Impel’s successfully completed SOC 2 Type II audit certifies that the company’s practices, policies, and procedures meet or exceed strict standards as established by the AICPA. This rigorous third-party validation of Impel’s information systems, controls, and protocols over time demonstrates the company’s commitment to world-class data security practices.

Data breaches, cyberattacks, and information security are a pressing concern worldwide. According to IBM’s most recent Data Breach Report, the average cost of a data breach to date in 2023 is $4.45 million, a 15% increase over the last 3 years. Conversely, the average savings for organizations that employ extensive security controls is $1.76 million compared to organizations that do not. That’s why information security is a critical requirement for automotive retailers and OEMs who rely on third-party SaaS (software as a service) providers for technology that supports core business processes and operations. The business and reputational risks of data breaches are higher than ever, and the need for trusted partner protocols and systems is paramount. This is a particularly critical need for generative conversational AI platforms, which handle significant amounts of Personal Identifiable Information (PII).

“Ensuring the highest levels of data protection and privacy is a strategic priority for Impel as the industry’s leading provider of enterprise-grade AI technology for customer lifecycle management. Security, availability, and reliability don’t happen by accident, and we’re proud of the diligent work our organization puts into creating, implementing, and following robust security policies and procedures,” said Steve Saporta, Chief Technology Officer at Impel. “Since our founding more than ten years ago, we have continued to invest in systems and controls that safeguard the data that we manage for our clients, partners, and consumers. This important certification validates our commitment to infosec and privacy - and further strengthens our position as the de facto standard for AI in automotive retailing.”

About Impel
Impel offers automotive dealers, OEMs, and third-party marketplaces the industry’s most advanced customer lifecycle management platform. The company’s end-to-end omnichannel solution leverages proprietary shopper behavioral data and generative conversational AI technology to deliver hyper-personalized experiences at every touchpoint. Impel’s fully integrated platform works seamlessly with all major website, CRM, and DMS platforms. To date, the company has delivered over 14 billion shopper interactions, influencing more than $4 billion in Sales and Service revenue across 51 countries. To learn more about Impel, visit impel.io.

Impel offers automotive dealers, wholesalers, OEMs, and third-party marketplaces the industry’s most advanced digital engagement platform. The company’s end-to-end omnichannel solution leverages proprietary shopper behavioral data and AI technology to deliver hyper-personalized experiences at every touchpoint across the entire customer journey. Impel’s communication, merchandising and imaging applications work seamlessly with all major website, CRM, and DMS platforms. To date, the company has delivered more than 3 billion shopper interactions across 51 countries. To learn more about Impel, visit impel.io.

