Brightspeed Honored as 2023 Charlotte Top Workplace

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHARLOTTE, N.C. — November 20, 2023 — Brightspeed, the nation’s fifth largest incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) focused on empowering more American homes with ultrafast, reliable internet and headquartered in Charlotte, has been awarded a 2023 Charlotte Top Workplaces honor by The Charlotte Observer. Brightspeed also won the Top Workplaces “Direction Award,” which goes to the company whose employees most understand and agree with their company’s direction.

“When we launched Brightspeed, we created a culture where our employees are valued and feel empowered to do the right thing,” said Brightspeed Chief Human Resources Officer, Colon McLean. “This honor, a result of our own employees sharing their experience at Brightspeed, highlights our beliefs that people matter and that we believe in celebrating success.”

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Brightspeed has a service territory encompassing more than 6.5 million locations in mainly rural and suburban communities across the Midwest, Southeast, and parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In its home state of North Carolina, the company plans 800,000 new fiber passings over the next five years. Additionally, Brightspeed has announced that it was awarded more than $115 million in grants covering 39,000 locations across 32 counties in North Carolina as part of the state’s recent round of the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant process.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6.5 million homes and businesses. Our more than 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com.

