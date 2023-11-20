FloQast Launches Accounting Operations Platform Solutions Availability in AWS Marketplace

Integration combines partner expertise and marketplace benefits for cost savings, streamlined procurement, and greater speed and accuracy across the record to report landscape

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants and an AWS Qualified Software Partner, announced today that the FloQast™ Accounting Operations Platform is now available in AWS Marketplace , a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).



The FloQast Accounting Operations Platform, which includes FloQast Close, FloQast Ops, and FloQast Compliance Management, is a cloud-native AWS solution that focuses on automating the most burdensome areas of record to report, reducing the amount of manual and repetitive work that continues to plague accounting and finance teams. Now, Finance and Accounting teams drive a high level of velocity, accuracy, and audit readiness, taking one more step toward the goal of operational excellence.

With access to FloQast’s Accounting Operations Platform directly within AWS Marketplace, Finance and Accounting teams can now generate greater visibility to manage by exception, capture and codify key business processes to minimize the risk of errors, increase collaboration, implement predictive controls, and drive the creation of a centralized store of evidence. FloQast's availability in AWS Marketplace enables users to harness a trusted solution provider's expertise while also benefiting from AWS Marketplace's security, governance, and procurement advantages. This synergy aims to optimize cost savings, streamline procurement, and expedite innovation.

“With FloQast now available on the AWS Marketplace, we're excited to empower organizations with seamless access to FloQast's Accounting Operations Platform,” said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO at FloQast, CPA. “This strategic move underlines our commitment to returning control to accountants, giving them the ability to implement workflow automation across key areas of the record to report landscape and empowering them to work better together, growing their strategic role within the organization."



The FloQast Accounting Operations Platform is now generally available in the AWS Marketplace . For more information on FloQast and its Accounting Operations Platform, please visit floqast.com .

About FloQast

FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, delivers an Accounting Operations Platform that enables organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,500 accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast was built by accountants for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline and manage the Financial Close, Finance and Accounting Operations, and Compliance Programs. With FloQast, teams can manage every aspect of the month-end Close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration throughout the financial function. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.