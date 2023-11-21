CIO Women Magazine pays Tribute to Strong Businesswomen through its Latest Editions
Many women have climbed the corporate ladder and made contributions to the success of their organizations. We have recently released a series of magazines.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carrying on its legacy of women-centered business magazines that recognize and honor their efforts, CIO Women Magazine has recently published a new series of magazine issues. The publication has long been portraying the inspirational success stories of businesswomen around the world. With a robust portfolio of insightful business magazines, it has solidified its position as a leading digital platform.
Women in leadership roles have been a significant topic of conversation and debate. Historically, women have not had as much representation in managerial positions, but this situation has been evolving in recent years. Many women have climbed the corporate ladder and made significant contributions to the success of their organizations. In line with this, CIO Women Magazine has recently released a new series of magazine issues to recognize and celebrate these dedicated women leaders.
Here are the issues and the featured clients:
1. Top Women Leaders in Real Estate- 2023: Kathy May-Martin (Broker at Coldwell Banker Jim Henry & Associates)
Kathy May-Martin is an award-winning real estate powerhouse who has been featured on the cover of several renowned magazines. She has closed thousands of properties over the years and billed multi-millions. Kathy credits her success as Owner/ and managing broker for the company for over three decades to her work ethic, commitment to serve, and attention to detail.
2. The Most Influential Women Leaders to Watch in 2023: Lori Cornmesser (SVP of WW Channel & Alliance Sales at Deepwatch)
Lori is one of Deepwatch’s leadership pillars who has been helping the company achieve its mission and growth goals. With a 28-year sales career in the IT industry and a global responsibility in the last 25 years, Lori underlines the countless opportunities in sales that build the base for ultimate success.
3. The Most Influential Women Leaders To Watch In 2023: Ronda Conger (Vice President at CBH Homes)
Ronda is a driving force, overseeing operations, sales, marketing, and community relations at CBH Homes. Since 2003, her leadership has propelled the company to the forefront as Idaho’s premier home builder with a strong commitment to community engagement. Her impact extends beyond the industry as she has been bestowed with many awards for her community involvement.
4. The Most Influential Women Leaders In Real Estate: Tamra Wade (Realtor at Tamra Wade Team)
With more than 20 years of experience in Real Estate Sales, Tamra offers everything a builder needs to market and sell homes without having to pay the overhead of an in-house sales team. Tamra is currently marketing new home communities for more than 12 of Georgia’s top private builders.
About CIO Women Magazine:
CIO Women Magazine is a result of the coveted efforts of an ambitious leadership. With a diversified plethora of industry magazines, CIO Women Magazine offers its readers an opportunistic approach to starting a new venture. With well-informed, researched, and thought-provoking subjects, its articles instruct the audience about industry know-how and key information about the business world.
Pamela Wilson
CIO Women Magazine
+1 614-385-1709
pamela@ciowomenmagazine.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube