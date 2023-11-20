Fusion Public Relations Earns 3rd Award for its ZeroEyes Technology Campaign

Agency Recognized for Amplifying Awareness of Life-Saving AI Gun-Detection Technology

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Public Relations, Inc. (“Fusion PR”), a leader in technology marketing communications, today announced that the agency received three industry awards for the best technology PR campaign in 2023. They include first place in the Bulldog Award for Best Technology/Software Campaign out of thousands of entries, the Business Intelligence Group’s Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award for External Campaign of the Year, and a MarCom Platinum Award . All three awards recognize Fusion PR’s creative and strategic campaign to bring ZeroEyes’ AI gun detection and situational awareness platform to the forefront of the national discussion on gun-related violence and public safety.



“It is undeniable that solutions like ZeroEyes are needed in today’s climate, and it was our job to make sure key stakeholders were made aware of the ZeroEyes’ solution and its ability to proactively address the rising problem of gun-related violence,” said Jordan Chanofsky, CEO of Fusion PR. “We are proud to be part of helping this great company to be successful.”

As part of the campaign, Fusion PR collaborated closely with ZeroEyes’s internal team to directly assist with lobbying efforts, and helped to develop a formal Customer Advocacy Program to generate and utilize customer testimonials and increase the company’s visibility in new markets.

“The more people that become aware of our solution, the more likely we are able to save innocent lives,” said Sam Alaimo, CRO of ZeroEyes. “Since working with Fusion PR, we have received remarkable coverage both at a local and national level, which has positively impacted our lobbying and sales efforts. We have been immensely impressed with their ability to position us as a well-trusted thought leader in the market.”

