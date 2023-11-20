Microencapsulated Pesticides Market is estimated to be US$ 873.57 million by 2029 –Exactitude consultancy

Microencapsulated Pesticides Market

The global Microencapsulated Pesticides Market is projected to reach USD 873.57 million by 2029 from USD 426.23 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.9 %

The controlled release of the active ingredient helps in maintaining a sustained level of protection over an extended period” — exactitudeconsultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Microencapsulated Pesticides Market.

Microencapsulation is a process of enclosing small particles, such as solids or droplets of liquids, within a protective coating. This technology has been used in various fields, including pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics. One of the most promising applications of microencapsulation is in the field of agriculture, where it is used to develop microencapsulated pesticides. These microencapsulated pesticides offer several advantages over traditional pesticide formulations.

Recent Key Highlights:

14 March, 2023: Syngenta Group announced the introduction of “Shoots by SyngentaTM,” a worldwide tool intended to assist in addressing agriculture’s most difficult problems, increasing innovation, and advancing more sustainable agriculture. Beginning with science-based innovation tasks, the platform will bring together academics, research centers, startups, and cross-industry sectors to cooperate with Syngenta’s worldwide network of 5,000+ scientists.

28 February, 2023: Yara International announced the findings in a new European survey on sustainable food conducted by leading international market research company IPSOS on behalf of Yara.

7 February, 2023: Farmers in Ontario and Quebec now have a new ally in the fight against invasive broadleaf weeds such as ragweed, lamb’s quarters, vetch, and wild buckwheat. TruSlateTM Pro herbicide from Nufarm provides established efficacy, a broad window of application, and excellent crop safety for your wheat, oat, and barley crops.

The Microencapsulated Pesticides companies are as follows:

Arysta LifeScience, GAT Microencapsulation, Reed Pacific, Belchim, BASF, Bayer AG, Syngenta, FMC Corporation, Monsanto, BotanoCap, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Mclaughlin Gormley King Company, Yara International, Nufarm Limited, Dow AgroSciences LLC, and others

Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Drivers:

The primary reason is the growing demand for more effective and efficient insect control options. This is particularly true in agriculture, where the use of microencapsulated pesticides can help producers increase food harvests while decreasing pest losses. The additional motivator is an increasing understanding of the environmental advantages of using microencapsulated pesticides. since these goods are more targeted, they have a lower environmental effect.

The plentiful supply of raw materials, technical improvement in encapsulation techniques, and the growing desire for microencapsulated herbicides in farmland all drive the market. However, the industry confronts a number of challenges that might hinder its growth in the future years. The market’s first issue is the volatility of raw material costs. In recent years, the costs of raw materials such as polymers, oils, and resins have been extremely variable, which has had a direct effect on the expense of microencapsulated insecticides.

Key Market Segments: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market

Microencapsulated Pesticides Market By Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

• Rodenticides

• Fungicides

• Insecticides

• Herbicides

• Others

Based on type, the microencapsulated pesticides market is segregated into rodenticides, fungicides, insecticides, herbicides, and others. The insecticide segment held the biggest portion of the microencapsulated pesticides market in 2021, accounting for up to 59% of revenue, and is expected to expand at an 8.78% CAGR between 2021 and 2029. Aphids, an insect and part of the Aphidoidea group, are used to manage farming pest insects such as the beet armyworm and sap-sucking tiny insects. Some microencapsulated pesticide compositions include a polymer wall that partially surrounds an organophosphate insecticide, such as one formed by the interfacial polycondensation of a water-soluble monomer and a water-insoluble monomer.

Microencapsulated Pesticides Market By Technology, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

• Chemical

• Physico-Chemical

• Physical

Based on technology, the microencapsulated pesticides market is divided into chemical, physico-chemical, and physical. The physical category accounted for the majority of the microencapsulated pesticides market in 2021 and is expected to expand at an 8.9% CAGR from 2021 to 2029. The physical portion of the micro operation methodology includes spray drying, freeze-drying, extrusion processes, and others. These techniques involve hand-crafting microcapsules for use in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and other areas. It involves directly implanting the active component of certain pesticides into the polymer/resin covering of the microcapsule.

Microencapsulated Pesticides Market By Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

• Agricultural

• Non-Agricultural

Based on application, the microencapsulated pesticides market is segmented into agricultural and non-agricultural. Agriculture accounted for 63% of the microencapsulated herbicides market by income in 2021. Agriculture, specifically agricultural security, is one of the most important uses for microencapsulated pesticides. Furthermore, encapsulation shields the insect’s pheromone from oxidation and radiation during storing and release. Pesticides are more effective when they are distributed in a controlled way using microencapsulation. It’s an excellent method to minimize environmental and health risks, as well as problems with MRLs in agricultural exports.

Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Regional Analysis

Europe held the biggest portion of the microencapsulated pesticides market in 2021, up to 36% by revenue due to the region’s thriving agriculture sector. Furthermore, the region’s market development is being driven by increasing population, various technological advancements, and rapid industrialization. Pesticide use has reduced cultivation and has harmed soil productivity. Microencapsulated pesticides, on the other hand, increased crop output. As a result, the region’s desire for microencapsulated pesticides grew.

North America leads the market with the largest market share, followed by Europe over the projection period. Due to the large population base and numerous technical developments, as well as rapid industrialization, developed areas are expanding tremendously. This has decreased agricultural land and has harmed soil fertility. This has increased agricultural output, which has increased demand for microencapsulated pesticides.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:

- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

- Neutral perspective on the market performance

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

- In-depth analysis of the Microencapsulated Pesticides Market

