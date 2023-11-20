Automotive Engine Piston Market Size to Surpass USD 2.82 Billion by 2029, at a 4.0% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Automotive Engine Piston Market

Major Market Players MAHLE GmbH, Aisin-Seiki Co. Ltd., KSPG AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Federal-Mogul, and Shriram Pistons & Rings.

Automotive piston market is advancing, driven by innovations in lightweight materials, increased focus on fuel efficiency, & the pursuit of enhanced performance in modern internal combustion engines.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Automotive Engine Piston Market by Material (Aluminum, Steel), Vehicle (Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV), Coating (Thermal Barrier Piston Coating, Dry Film Lubricant Piston Coating, Oil Shedding Piston Coating), Piston Type (Trunk Piston, Crosshead Piston, Slipper Piston, Deflector Piston), Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The market for hyper cars to anticipate a rise from USD 1.98 billion in 2021 to USD 2.82 billion by 2029, at 4.0% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2023 to 2029).

The market for automotive pistons is expanding significantly as a result of the rising need for automobile manufacturing. Another reason propelling the market expansion is the growing need for the light-weighted piston. Additionally, the market is expected to grow due to the growing technological advancements in the piston system, such as the addition of cooling channels to automobile pistons. A comprehensive analysis of the market for the projected time is included in the Global Automotive Piston Market study. In addition to a study of the trends and variables that are significantly influencing the market, the report is divided into multiple divisions.

Industry Development:

• In July 2022, Global automotive component supplier Mahle partnered with sports car manufacturer Porsche and mechanical engineering company Trumpf to produce high-performance Aluminum pistons using 3D printing techniques for the first time.

• In April 2022, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. announced that the company completed the acquisition of all shares of Seneos GmbH. Through this transaction, Seneos, the German automotive device software developer, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Automotive Systems.

Automotive Engine Piston Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Automotive Engine Piston industry are

• MAHLE GmbH

• Aisin-Seiki Co. Ltd.

• KSPG AG

• Hitachi Automotive Systems

• Federal-Mogul

• India Pistons Limited

• Arias Piston

• Capricorn Automotive

• Ross Racing Piston

• Shriram Pistons & Rings.

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

• The Automotive Engine Piston Market reports include historical (2018–2022) and forecast (2022–2029) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

• The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

• Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2029.

• The Automotive Engine Piston Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

• The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the Automotive Engine Piston market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

• Automotive Engine Piston Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

Global Automotive Piston Market Overview

The increasing demand for automobiles and their manufacture is driving up the demand for pistons at an exponential rate. Therefore, the manufacturing of automobiles ultimately determines the demand for the piston. It is extremely appropriate for the lightweight piston to raise engine efficiency. As a result, the need for engines to be developed continuously fuels the expansion of the global market.

The global Automotive Piston Market is expected to increase due to the increasing sales of automobiles across all sectors, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Additionally, double-cylinder engines are more common in premium class bikes than single-cylinder engines in the two-wheeler market.

Consequently, it is anticipated that an increase in the manufacturing of high-end motorcycles will support the expansion of the worldwide automotive piston market. The demand for passenger cars and light- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles is also expected to rise, which will support the global market's expansion. The worldwide automotive piston market is expanding as a result of ongoing research and development in the automotive sector to improve engine fuel efficiency.

Certain limitations and obstacles will prevent the market from growing as much. The increasing use of electric vehicles as a means of reducing pollution-causing carbon emissions is one of the variables that is anticipated to restrain growth throughout the projection period. However, there are still plenty of chances for growth due to the ongoing advancements in technology, the use of alternative materials in production processes, and the unrealized potential of new markets.

Regional Analysis

The Automotive Engine Piston market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

• North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

• Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

• Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

• South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

Why is Asia-Pacific Emerging as an Opportunistic Automotive piston system Market?

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the greatest portion of the automotive piston market throughout the projected period. Growth is responsible for the largest market share in terms of vehicle production. The majority of the cars in this sector are cheap hatchbacks, compact sedans, and compact SUVs. These cars are mostly powered by four-cylinder engines. In light of these factors, the passenger car market is anticipated to have the most piston demand in the upcoming years.

How is Europe Contributing to the Growth of the Automotive Piston System Market?

Large-scale vehicle assembly and production facilities are located in Europe. There are 297 car assembly factories in Europe. The key driver propelling the growth of the European automotive piston market is the requirement for lighter pistons to improve performance.

From 2022 to 2032, the European automotive piston market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Intelligent combustion management systems and fuel efficiency improvements to obtain power advantages and lower pollution levels are examples of technological breakthroughs in ICEs that are emerging as new trends driving the growth of the European automotive piston industry.

Key Market Segments: Automotive engine piston Market

Automotive Engine Piston Market by Material, 2022-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• Aluminum

• Steel

Automotive Engine Piston Market by Vehicle, 2022-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units), (Thousand Units)

• Passenger Cars

• LCV

• HCV

Automotive Engine Piston Market by Coating, 2022-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• Thermal Barrier Piston Coating

• Dry Film Lubricant Piston Coating

• Oil Shedding Piston Coating

Automotive Engine Piston Market by Piston Type, 2022-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• Trunk Piston

• Crosshead Piston

• Slipper Piston

• Deflector Piston

Automotive Engine Piston Market by Distribution Channel, 2022-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• OEM

• Aftermarket

