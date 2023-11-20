Automotive Diesel Engine Market Size to Surpass USD 70.41 Billion by 2029, at a 3.37% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Automotive Diesel Engine Market

Major Market Players Cummins Inc., Kubota Corporation, Isuzu Motors Limited, Yanmar Co., Ltd., Fiat Powertrain Technologies S.p.A., EcoMotors, and Volvo Penta

Automotive diesel engine market is evolving with a focus on fuel efficiency, and technological advancements, reflecting a shift toward cleaner and more sustainable diesel-powered vehicles.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Automotive Diesel Engine Market by Engine Type (Hybrid Diesel Engine and Pure Diesel Engine), Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America), Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The market for hyper cars to anticipate a rise from USD 53.57 billion in 2021 to USD 70.41 billion by 2029, at 3.37% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2023 to 2029).

The diesel engine is an example of an internal combustion powerplant that produces mechanical effort from chemical energy by compressing air inside a cylindrical chamber in order to ignite. This dependable power source is widely used in a wide range of vehicles, including as big maritime vessels, trains, and freight trucks. End users are favoring diesel engines more and more because of their remarkable fuel economy and operating efficiency. Two-stroke engines, which finish a power cycle with two piston strokes per crankshaft revolution, and four-stroke engines, which finish the cycle in four separate crankshaft strokes, are the two most common types of diesel engines on the market today.

The fuel efficiency of these engines is one of their numerous advantages. In the long run, they are more cost-effective than their gasoline-powered equivalents since they use less fuel to produce the same amount of electricity. Diesel engines produce less carbon dioxide emissions, so this increased fuel efficiency helps to offset carbon emissions. These engines also produce a lot of torque, which makes them ideal for heavy-duty applications like buses, trucks, generators, and construction equipment. Because of their straightforward design, which has fewer moving parts and less chances of failure, they are more dependable and require less maintenance.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Automotive Diesel Engine Market:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4742/automotive-diesel-engine-market/#request-a-sample

Automotive Diesel Engine Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Automotive Diesel Engine industry are

• Cummins Inc.

• Kubota Corporation

• Isuzu Motors Limited

• Yanmar Co., Ltd.

• Fiat Powertrain Technologies S.p.A.

• EcoMotors, Camcraft

• Volvo Penta

• Deutz AG

• J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

• The Automotive Diesel Engine Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

• The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

• Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2029.

• The Automotive Diesel Engine Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

• The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the Automotive Diesel Engine market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

• Automotive Diesel Engine Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

Browse Full Premium Report | Automotive Diesel Engine Market Analysis with Strategic Developments

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4742/automotive-diesel-engine-market/

Automotive Diesel Engines Industry Dynamics

Driver: Increasing urbanization and industrialization

The UN estimates that 50% of people on Earth will live in cities by 2022 and that number will rise to 68% by 2050. The most urbanized regions are still North America, South America, and Europe, but throughout the projection period, considerable urbanization is anticipated in Africa and Asia Pacific. Building power T&D networks and essential support infrastructure are prerequisites for urbanization. The building, chemical and petrochemical, food and beverage, and utilities industries have all seen a rise in activity due to the growing need for contemporary infrastructure in urban areas. One of the main drivers of industry expansion is power reliability, which may be attained by employing diesel engines as a major or backup source of electricity generation.

Restraint: High fuel costs and operation & maintenance costs

Diesel fuel is more expensive than other fuels and gasoline, particularly when used for longer-term activities. Frequent lubrication, cooling, fuelling, starting battery, and fuel filter refills are necessary for preventive maintenance. These expenses are more than those associated with operating renewable technologies and add to the overall operating and maintenance costs of diesel engines. Furthermore, the frequency of maintenance tasks might be increased by variables like severe weather, high temperatures, and saltwater (in maritime applications). Conversely, new and developing technologies, such battery energy systems for backup power, are simple to maintain and operate and don't require fuel.

Regional Analysis

The Automotive Diesel Engine market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

• North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

• Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

• Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

• South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period

Between 2023 and 2028, the diesel engine market is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate in Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia Pacific region will see a growth in propulsion systems and small marine engines due to the increasing number of boats, crafts, and vessels. The ongoing territorial conflicts among China, the Philippines, North Korea, Japan, India, Vietnam, Pakistan, and Afghanistan are also expected to drive the market for diesel engines in the region for marine applications and increase demand for small marine engines in the defense sector. Therefore, it is anticipated that these factors will support the expansion of the Asia Pacific automotive diesel engine market.

Key Market Segments: Global Automotive Diesel Engine Market

By Engine Type

• Hybrid Diesel Engine

• Pure Diesel Engine

By Vehicle Type

• Commercial Vehicle

• Passenger Vehicle

Frequently Asked Questions

• What was the impact of covid-19 on Automotive Diesel Engine Market?

• What was the market value in 2022?

• which region is a high share of the Automotive Diesel Engine Market?

• What are the opportunities in Automotive Diesel Engine Market?

• What is the forecast period of the Automotive Diesel Engine Market?

Discover more research Reports:

Unmanned Composites Market by Type (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP), and Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)), Application (Interior and Exterior), and Platform ( Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), Autonomous Ship, and Passenger Drone) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5486/unmanned-composites-market/

Ultralight And Light Aircraft Market by Type (Ultralight Aircraft, Light Aircraft) End use (Civil and Commercial, Military) And by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5476/ultralight-and-light-aircraft-market/

Evaporative Condensing Unit Market by End-Use (Commercial, Power, Chemical), Application (Refrigeration, Air Conditioning) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/6128/evaporative-condensing-unit-market/

Exhaust System Market by Component (Exhaust Manifold, Muffler, Catalytic Converter, Oxygen Sensor, Exhaust Pipes), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles), Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/6143/exhaust-system-market/

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/

Irfan Tamboli sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com