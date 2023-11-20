Polyphenylene Sulphide Market Worth USD 2.25 billion by 2029 at 8.2% CAGR - Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Polyphenylene Sulfide Market

Polyphenylene Sulphide Market is driven by demand in automotive, electronics, and aerospace, which is fueled by its high temperature stability.

Polyphenylene Sulphide (PPS) market surges due to high demand in automotive and electronics industries, fueled by PPS's superior heat resistance and mechanical performance. ” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The polyphenylene sulfide market is expected to grow at 8.85% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 3.05 billion by 2029 from USD 1.42 billion in 2022.

PPS (polyphenylene sulphide) is a semi-crystalline polymer that can withstand high temperatures. The substance is made up of aromatic rings that are linked together. The synthetic fibre in this product is well-known for its excellent thermal and chemical resistance, as well as its outstanding mechanical and temperature properties. The raw material is spun to make it. It is, by definition, a thermoplastic material with a few distinguishing characteristics such as high thermal deflection, exceptional dimensional stability, and flame and heat resistance. It is also well-known for its ability to maintain a consistent service temperature, which typically ranges between 1800 and 2400 degrees Celsius. Polyphenylene sulphide is commercially available in a variety of forms and grades, including fibres, compounds, films, filaments, and coatings. Coatings are one of the other commercially available types.

The market growth has been positively influenced by the expanding product development for uses including kitchen appliances, hair dryer components, and others. One of the best filter materials now on the market, PPS-produced filter bags are utilized in thermal, steel, iron, chemical, and other plant applications. Additionally, a rising need for the product in the production of laboratory and medical equipment is projected to fuel market expansion. Increased utilization of the product in heat exchangers and nonstick cookware, two types of equipment used in chemical and food processing, is predicted to fuel market expansion during the assessment period.

Industry Developments:

• On April 2023, SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, presented its portfolio of PURECARES™ and TRUCIRCLE™ materials for the healthcare and hygiene market at INDEX™23 from April 18 to 21 in Geneva, Switzerland, under the theme of ‘Collaborating for sustainability and innovative solutions’.

• On February 2023, KF Polymer (polyvinylidene fluoride) products were been sold in the market using Kureha’s company name, trademark(s), logos, product names and numbers and were attached with supposed certificates of quality, even though they are not products of Kureha. As these counterfeit products didn’t meet quality standards, aware that the use of such counterfeit products may lead to equipment malfunction and/or have serious consequences affected safety.

The greatest revenue share in 2022 over 52% was accounted for by Asia Pacific. The market for polyphenylene sulfide is being driven by the growing industrialization in the Asia-Pacific region.

The market will expand throughout the projected period as more cars are manufactured, particularly in asia-pacific nations. In developing nations like China and India, where there are numerous government programmes that strongly encourage a switch from fossil fuels to electric vehicles due to the growing environmental concerns, the development and consumption demand of electric vehicles are expected to pick up steam during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is also seeing a variety of investment plans, and there is a growing need for high-tech, lightweight cars, where polyphenylene sulfide plays a significant role. China is also the top producer of electrical and electronic goods in the world. Smartphones, TVs, tablets, wires, cables, and other electronic items that contain polyphenylene sulfide are helping the industry grow at the fastest rate.

Key factors influencing the polyphenylene sulfide market include:

• End-Use Industries: The demand for PPS is heavily influenced by its use in various end-use industries. For example, it is widely used in automotive applications for components that require high heat resistance and chemical resistance.

• Automotive Sector: The automotive industry is a significant consumer of PPS, particularly for components in the engine and transmission systems. The increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in the automotive sector has contributed to the growth of the PPS market.

• Electrical and Electronics: PPS is also used in electrical and electronic applications, including connectors, insulators, and other components that require high thermal stability and resistance to chemicals.

• Aerospace Industry: PPS is utilized in the aerospace industry for its ability to withstand high temperatures and harsh environmental conditions. It is used in components such as connectors, sensors, and other electronic parts.

• Chemical Resistance: The excellent chemical resistance of PPS makes it suitable for applications in aggressive chemical environments, such as in the production of chemical processing equipment.

• Global Economic Conditions: Economic factors, including GDP growth and industrial production, play a role in the demand for PPS. Economic downturns can impact the demand for high-performance materials across various industries.

Polyphenylene Sulfide Market Technological Trends

• Improved Formulations: Research efforts have been directed toward developing PPS formulations with enhanced mechanical properties, thermal stability, and chemical resistance. Innovations in polymer chemistry and processing techniques contribute to the development of PPS grades with improved performance characteristics.

• Reinforcement Technologies: The incorporation of various reinforcing materials, such as glass fibers, carbon fibers, or other advanced additives, is a common trend to improve the strength and stiffness of PPS. This enhances its suitability for demanding applications in industries such as automotive and aerospace.

• Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing): The adoption of additive manufacturing or 3D printing techniques for PPS is a growing trend. This allows for more complex and customized designs, especially in industries where intricate parts with specific performance requirements are needed.

• Nano-Composites: The integration of nanotechnology to create PPS nano-composites is an area of ongoing research. The addition of nanomaterials can impart unique properties, such as increased strength, improved thermal conductivity, and enhanced flame resistance.

• Recyclability and Sustainability: The focus on sustainability and environmental considerations has led to research into recyclable and sustainable versions of PPS. Developments in polymer recycling technologies and the use of bio-based feedstocks are areas of interest.

• Smart PPS Materials: Integration of smart or intelligent features into PPS materials is another potential trend. This could involve the incorporation of sensors, self-healing capabilities, or other functionalities to enhance the material's performance in specific applications.

Polyphenylene Sulfide Market Players

• Sabic

• Kureha Corporation

• SK Chemicals

• Lion Idemitsu Composites Co. Ltd

• Zhejiang NHU Special Materials Co. Ltd.

• Fortran Industries Private Limited

• Solvay SA

• Tosoh Corporation

• DIC Corporation

• Toray Industries

Key Market Segments: Polyphenylene Sulfide Market

Polyphenylene Sulfide Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

• Linear PPS

• Cured PPS

• Branched PPS

Polyphenylene Sulfide Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

• Automotive

• Electrical & Electronics

• Industrial

• Coatings

• Others

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

• High-Performance Properties: PPS is known for its excellent thermal stability, chemical resistance, and flame retardancy. These properties make it attractive for various high-performance applications, such as automotive, electrical and electronics, and industrial.

• Growing Demand in Automotive Sector: With the increasing focus on lightweight and high-performance materials in the automotive industry, PPS is being used in various components like under-the-hood parts, fuel systems, and electrical components.

• Rising Demand in Electrical and Electronics Industry: PPS is widely used in electrical and electronics applications due to its electrical insulating properties and resistance to high temperatures. The growth of the electronics industry contributes to the demand for PPS.

• Stringent Regulations: Environmental and safety regulations promoting the use of flame-retardant materials in various applications, such as electrical and electronics, drive the demand for PPS.

Restraints:

• High Cost: The production of PPS involves sophisticated processes, making it relatively expensive compared to some other polymers. The high cost can be a limiting factor, especially in price-sensitive markets.

• Limited Awareness: In some regions or industries, there might be limited awareness of the benefits of PPS, which can hinder its adoption despite its favorable properties.

Opportunities:

• Innovation in Product Development: Continuous research and development in polymer technology can lead to the introduction of new and improved PPS formulations, expanding its application areas.

• Emerging Markets: As industries in emerging markets continue to grow, there is an opportunity for increased adoption of PPS in various applications.

Challenges:

• Competition from Alternative Materials: PPS faces competition from alternative materials, including other high-performance polymers and metals. The challenge lies in demonstrating superior performance and justifying the higher cost.

• Global Economic Factors: Economic fluctuations and uncertainties can impact the overall demand for PPS, especially in industries like automotive and construction, which are sensitive to economic conditions.

Key Question Answered

1. What is the expected growth rate of the polyphenylene sulfide market over the next 7 years?

2. Who are the major players in the polyphenylene sulfide market and what is their market share?

3. What are the end-user industries driving demand for market and what is their outlook?

4. What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, And Africa?

5. How is the economic environment affecting the polyphenylene sulfide market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates?

6. What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on the polyphenylene sulfide market?

7. What is the current and forecasted size and growth rate of the global polyphenylene sulfide market?

8. What are the key drivers of growth in the polyphenylene sulfide market?

9. Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?

