Polyurethane Sealants Market to hit USD 3.95 Billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +5.2% | Exactitude Consultancy

Polyurethane Sealants Market Analysis Report by Product Type , by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029

Polyurethane sealants market surges with robust growth, driven by construction and automotive sectors, propelled by durability and versatile applications.

The Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Polyurethane Sealants Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Polyurethane Sealants Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Polyurethane Sealants Market in the coming years.

The global Polyurethane Sealants Market size was USD 2.50 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.95 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Henkel AG & Company, BASF SE, Arkema S.A., The Dow Chemical Company, PCI Augsburg Gmbh, Hodgson Sealants, Pidilite Industries Limited, ITW Polymers Sealants North America, Asian Paints Limited, EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG, Splendor Industry Company Limited, Sunstar Engineering, Inc and other Prominent players.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Polyurethane Sealants market. The major and emerging players of the Polyurethane Sealants Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Polyurethane Sealants market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Polyurethane Sealants market

Polyurethane Sealants Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

One-Component Polyurethane Sealants

Two-Component Polyurethane Sealants

Polyurethane Sealants Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Glazing

Flooring and Joining

Concrete Joints

Sanitary and Kitchen

Submerged

Polyurethane Sealants Market by End-User, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Building & Construction

Automotive

General Industrial

Marine

Others

If opting for the Global version of Polyurethane Sealants Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

The Asia Pacific is accounted for the highest share of the global polyurethane sealants market. In 2020, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global Polyurethane sealants market, and it is expected to continue to do so until 2030. Rapid industrialization, a surge in construction activity, and significant economic expansion propelled the Polyurethane sealants market to supremacy in the Asia Pacific region. Growing demand for Polyurethane sealants for building and construction activities in emerging nations such as China, India, Singapore, and others is expected to boost the global Polyurethane sealants market during the next ten years, owing to expanding urbanization and rising per capita income. The initiatives for the construction and refurbishment of commercial, residential, and industrial buildings are projected to influence the market growth of polyurethane sealants in the APAC region, as China is the world’s largest construction market.

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Polyurethane Sealants study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

