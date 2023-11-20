Barrier Resins Market to hit USD 20.66 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +6% | Exactitude Consultancy

Barrier Resins Market

Barrier Resins Market Analysis Report by Product Type , by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029

The Global Barrier Resins Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Barrier Resins Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Barrier Resins Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Barrier Resins Market in the coming years.

Barrier resins market size was valued at USD 12.23 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 20.66 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2029.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Kuraray Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemicals Company, El. DU PONT DE Nemours and Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Solvay S.A., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Inc., INEO Group Ltd., and Invista among and other Prominent players.

Industry News and Updates:

KURARAY CO., LTD. manufactures synthetic and chemical fibres. The Company provides special resin, man-made leather, fine chemicals, and non-woven fabrics used as apparel and industrial materials. Kuraray also produces pharmaceutical and medical products such as dialyzers and dental-care products.

Dow Chemical Company, American chemical and plastics manufacturer that is one of the world’s leading suppliers of chemicals, plastics, synthetic fibres, and agricultural products.

Asahi Kasei Corporation is a multinational Japanese chemical company. Its main products are chemicals and materials science.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Barrier Resins market. The major and emerging players of the Barrier Resins Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Barrier Resins market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Barrier Resins market

Barrier Resins Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

PVDC (Polyvinylidene Chloride)

EVOH (Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol)

PEN (Polyethylene Naphthalate)

Barrier Resins Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Cosmetics

Agriculture

Industrial

If opting for the Global version of Barrier Resins Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

The APAC areas are undergoing fast transition and growth, owing to improved infrastructure and long-term economic growth. As a result of the growing demand for barrier resins, Asia-Pacific has become a global hub for big corporations. As a result, consumer preferences, disposable incomes in the middle-class population, favourable economic growth, improved standards of living, and increasing infrastructure investment have fuelled market growth in the APAC regions.

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Barrier Resins study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

