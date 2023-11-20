Acetaldehyde Market to hit USD 2.75 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +6.2% | Exactitude Consultancy

Acetaldehyde Market

Acetaldehyde Market Analysis Report by Product Type , by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029

Rapid growth in the acetaldehyde market fueled by expanding applications in chemicals, plastics, and food industries, driving global demand and innovation.

The global acetaldehyde market size is to be valued at USD 2.75 billion by 2029 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Arkema, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Honeywell International, Jubilant Life Sciences, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd., LCY Chemical, Lonza, Merck KGaA, Sekab, Showa Denko, Solvay SA, Sumitomo, Wacker Chemie AG. and other Prominent players.

Recent news

July 19, 2022: Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. announced the acquisition of Nativa to expand agricultural input & service business in Brazil.

March 30, 2022: Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. announced to construct a new manufacturing plant for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Intermediates for Small Molecule Drugs at Oita city, Japan.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Acetaldehyde market. The major and emerging players of the Acetaldehyde Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Acetaldehyde market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Acetaldehyde market

Acetaldehyde Market by Process, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Oxidation Of Ethylene

Oxidation Of Ethanol

Dehydrogenation Of Ethanol

Others

Acetaldehyde Market by Derivatives, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Pyridine & Pyridine Bases

Pentaerythritol

Acetic Acid

Ethyl Acetate

Others

Acetaldehyde Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Chemicals

Plastics & Synthetic Rubber

Food & Beverage

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

Paper & Pulp

Water Treatment

Others

If opting for the Global version of Acetaldehyde Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR growth in the acetaldehyde market during forecast period. Its expansion can be due to the simple accessibility of the basic ingredients needed to produce acetaldehyde. Due to the low cost of production in China, South Korea, and India, the Asia Pacific area offers growth potential for acetaldehyde producers. The Asia Pacific region’s lax regulations regarding acetaldehyde use and production are also having an impact on the market’s expansion. Furthermore, APAC has become a major acetaldehyde consumer due to the rising demand from both domestic and international markets.

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Acetaldehyde study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

