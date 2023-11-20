At 6.20% CAGR, Mold Release Agents Market Size to Hit USD 3.61 billion by 2029 | Says Exactitude Consultancy

Mold Release Agents Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mold Release Agents Market is expected to grow at 6.20% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 3.61 billion by 2029 from USD 2.1 billion in 2022.

Lubricating oils, solid lubricants, waxes, and fluids are examples of lubricants. Mould release agents are products on the market that form a film over an underlying surface to prevent items from adhering to it. They provide lubrication, extend the life of the mould, improve surface quality, and reduce the rate of scrap and defective moulded parts. The mold-releasing chemical can be applied to a surface by wiping, spritzing, or brushing. A mould release agent, also known as a release agent, is a substance that prevents one substance from sticking to the surface of another. These agents can provide a solution by acting as a barrier between a moulding surface and the substrate in procedures such as mould release, die-cast release, plastic release, adhesive release, tyre and web release.

The automotive and construction sectors’ rapid global expansion, as well as the widespread use of mold release agent in a number of automotive applications and the manufacture of metal car body parts using die casting, are the main factors affecting the market. In order to meet the rising demand in both developed and emerging countries, there has been a significant increase in the global market. In addition, there is likely to be an increase in the demand for mold release agent from the chemical industry in nations like the United States, Germany, China, and Canada as well as an expansion of the application areas for catalyst regeneration and widespread use of non-stick coating.

Recent Developments:

• 01 November 2022: Chem-Trend announced the acquisition of three product lines from Mold In Graphic Systems® (MIGS®) with immediate effect: Surface Enhancer 360°, Surface Enhancer 360° Prevent and Resin Tack Mold-In Adhesive.

• 17 October 2022 Chem-Trend acquired the Deurowood business and its global product portfolio of additives for paper impregnation and wood composite processing through a reorganization within the Freudenberg Chemical Specialities’ company holdings.

Asia Pacific region, which held a 54% sizable market share in 2022, will continue to dominate the market during the study period.

The fast-increasing rate of urbanization and the rising prevalence and demand for homes, offices, consumer goods, furniture, and cars in nations like China, South Korea, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia are the primary factors driving the expansion of the regional market.

North America is likely to increase at the quickest rate during the forecast timeframe. The principal factors driving the market growth are an increased emphasis on the expansion of production facilities and the introduction of more advanced and innovative products into the market by important companies in the region. New prospects for market expansion are being created by the early adoption of innovative production technologies and the implementation of a number of regulatory requirements by government bodies throughout the region.

Mold Release Agents Market Technological Trends

• Water-Based Formulations: Increasing shift towards eco-friendly water-based mold release agents for reduced environmental impact.

• Nanotechnology Integration: Adoption of nanomaterials for enhanced release properties and improved molding efficiency.

• Smart Coatings: Development of intelligent coatings with self-healing and self-releasing capabilities for extended tool life.

• Bio-Based Agents: Rising interest in bio-based alternatives, leveraging natural ingredients for sustainable and biodegradable solutions.

• Advanced Application Techniques: Utilization of advanced application methods like aerosol and spray systems for precise and uniform coverage.

• Customized Formulations: Growing trend of tailor-made formulations to meet specific industry needs and compatibility with diverse molding materials.

Mold Release Agents Market Growth Factors

The rapid growth in the use of mold release agents in some end-use industries such as construction, automotive, food processing, and manufacturing among others is one of the major elements contributing to the growth of this market. The use of mold release agents is strongly essential in some applications, for instance, die casting. The global automotive sector is considered to be one of the largest end users of die-casting products and the rapid growth of the automotive industry is directly proportional to the growing demand for mold release agents in this sector.

Factors That May Impact the Mold Release Agents Market

• Regulatory Changes: Evolving regulations may affect formulations.

• Raw Material Costs: Fluctuations impact product pricing.

• Technological Advancements: Innovations influence product development.

• End-User Industries: Market linked to automotive, aerospace, etc.

• Environmental Concerns: Demand for eco-friendly agents may rise.

• Global Economic Conditions: Economic shifts affect industrial activities.

• Competitive Landscape: New entrants and industry rivalry impact.

• Supply Chain Disruptions: Logistics and material shortages can occur.

• Consumer Preferences: Shifts in demand for specific applications.

• Pandemics/Natural Disasters: Disruptions to production and supply chains.

Mold Release Agents Market Player

• Chem Trend L.P.

• Michelman inc.

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Croda International Plc

• DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

• McGee Industries Inc.

• Cresset Chemical

• Grignard Company.LLC

Key Market Segments: Mold Release Agents Market

Mold Release Agents Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

• Water Based

• Solvent Based

• Others

Mold Release Agents Market by Product, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

• Internal

• External

• Semi-Permanent

• Others

Mold Release Agents Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

• Die Casting

• Polyurethane Molding

• Concrete

• Rubber Molding

• Plastic Molding

• Wood Composite

• Composite Molding

• Food Processing

• Others

Market Dynamics

1. Drivers:

• Growing Manufacturing Sector: The mold release agents’ market is often influenced by the overall growth of the manufacturing sector. As manufacturing activities expand, the demand for mold release agents tends to increase.

• Increasing Use in Various Industries: Mold release agents find applications in diverse industries such as automotive, construction, aerospace, and electronics. The growth of these industries contributes to the demand for mold release agents.

• Focus on Efficiency and Cost Reduction: Manufacturers are constantly seeking ways to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Mold release agents help in enhancing the efficiency of the molding process and contribute to cost savings.

2. Restraints:

• Environmental Concerns: Some traditional mold release agents may contain chemicals that raise environmental and health concerns. Stringent environmental regulations and increasing awareness about sustainable practices may limit the use of certain types of mold release agents.

• High Initial Cost: Certain high-performance or specialized mold release agents may have a higher initial cost, which can be a barrier for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) or manufacturers with budget constraints.

3. Opportunities:

• Development of Bio-Based and Environmentally Friendly Agents: The increasing focus on sustainability has led to the development of bio-based and environmentally friendly mold release agents. Manufacturers have the opportunity to capitalize on this trend and cater to environmentally conscious customers.

• Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development efforts may lead to the introduction of innovative mold release agents with improved properties, such as extended durability, better release characteristics, and reduced environmental impact.

4. Challenges:

• Regulatory Compliance: Adherence to evolving environmental and safety regulations poses a challenge for manufacturers in the mold release agents market. Keeping up with regulatory changes and ensuring compliance can be resource-intensive.

• Global Economic Uncertainties: Economic uncertainties and fluctuations can impact the manufacturing sector's growth, subsequently affecting the demand for mold release agents.

Key Question Answered

1. What is the expected growth rate of the Mold Release Agents Market over the next 7 years?

2. Who are the major players in the Mold Release Agents Market and what is their market share?

3. What are the end-user industries driving demand for market and what is their outlook?

4. What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa?

5. How is the economic environment affecting the Mold Release Agents Market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates?

6. What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on the Mold Release Agents Market?

7. What is the current and forecasted size and growth rate of the global Mold Release Agents Market?

8. What are the key drivers of growth in the Mold Release Agents Market?

9. What are the distribution channels and supply chain dynamics in the Mold Release Agents Market?

