PU Sole Footwear Polyurethane Market to hit USD 8.37 Billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +7.4% | Exactitude Consultancy

PU Sole Footwear Polyurethane Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2029

The Global PU Sole Footwear Polyurethane Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the PU Sole Footwear Polyurethane Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the PU Sole Footwear Polyurethane Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide PU Sole Footwear Polyurethane Market in the coming years.

The global PU sole footwear polyurethane market size was USD 4.40 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.37 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Covestro, SWM International, 3M Company, Avery Dennison, DingZing Advanced Materials, Coveris Advanced Coatings, Mh&W International, American PolyFilm Inc., Huntsman International LLC, PAR Group, Permali Gloucester Ltd., Lubrizol Corporation and other Prominent players.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the PU Sole Footwear Polyurethane market. The major and emerging players of the PU Sole Footwear Polyurethane Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the PU Sole Footwear Polyurethane market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the PU Sole Footwear Polyurethane market

Global PU Sole Footwear Polyurethane Market By Raw Material, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate

Toluene Diphenyl Diisocyanate

Polyols

Global PU Sole Footwear Polyurethane Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Casuals

Boots

Slippers & Sandals

Sports And Formals

If opting for the Global version of PU Sole Footwear Polyurethane Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

The Asia Pacific is accounted for the highest share of the global PU sole footwear polyurethane market. The key reason for the concentration of the global market in the Asia Pacific area is the region’s geographical advantage, such as low labor, costs, and easy access to resources. As a result, the region is the world’s biggest manufacturer of polyurethane/PU Sole for footwear. Because of the contribution of low GDP countries, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America areas have fewer opportunities for industrial expansion. As a result, the PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market in these regions is slow.

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the PU Sole Footwear Polyurethane study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

