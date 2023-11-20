Biodegradable Mulch Films Market to hit USD 76.38 million by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +9.2% | Exactitude Consultancy

Biodegradable Mulch Films

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Analysis Report by Product Type , by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029

Booming demand propels biodegradable mulch films market growth. Sustainable agriculture practices drive eco-friendly solutions, reshaping the industry landscape.” — Exactitude Consultancy

The Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Biodegradable Mulch Films Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Biodegradable Mulch Films Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Biodegradable Mulch Films Market in the coming years.

Biodegradable mulch films market size was valued at USD 34.59 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 76.38 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2029.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are BASF SE, Kingfa SCI. & TECH. CO. LTD., BioBag International AS, RKW Group, AEP Industries Inc, Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd., Novamont S.p.A., Iris Polymers, Organix Solutions, Petralene Pvt Ltd., Polyplex and other Prominent players.

Industry News and Updates:

BASF SE is a German multinational chemical company and the largest chemical producer in the world. The BASF Group comprises subsidiaries and joint ventures in more than 80 countries and operates six integrated production sites and 390 other production sites.

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd. manufactures plastic products. The Company produces modified plastics, biodegradable plastics, special engineering plastics, and other plastic products.

Polyplex is an Indian Multinational company which manufactures Biaxially Oriented Polyester Film for packaging, electrical and other industrial applications.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Biodegradable Mulch Films market. The major and emerging players of the Biodegradable Mulch Films Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Biodegradable Mulch Films market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Biodegradable Mulch Films market

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market by Plastic Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Thermoplastic Starch

Aliphatic-Aromatic Copolyesters

Controlled Degradation Masterbatches

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market by Composition, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Starch

Starch Blended With Polylactic Acid

Starch Blended With Polyhydroxyalkanoates

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market by Crop, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains & Oilseeds

Plants & Flowers

If opting for the Global version of Biodegradable Mulch Films Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

Asia-Pacific dominates the biodegradable mulch film market. Because of the growing need for plastic film alternatives in the agricultural and horticultural sectors in these countries, Europe and the Middle East & Africa are likely to lead the biodegradable mulch film market.

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Biodegradable Mulch Films study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

