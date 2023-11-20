Green cement Market Poised to Reach USD 46.82 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.7% | Exactitude Consultancy

Green cement

Green cement Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029

The Global Green Cement Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Green Cement Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Green Cement Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Green Cement Market in the coming years.

The global green cement market is expected to grow at an 8.7 % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 46.82 billion by 2029 from USD 22.10 billion in 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Taiwan Cement Corporation, ACC Limited., Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, Anhui Conch Cement., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Ecocem Ireland Ltd., Calera Corporation, and Green Island Cement Limited and other Prominent players.

Industry News and Updates:

January 2023: ACC Limited introduced ‘ACC ECOMaxX’, a range of green concrete solutions. The products are developed using a Unique Green Ready Mix Technology, which allows for maximizing green impact by reducing CO2 emissions by up to 100%.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Green Cement market. The major and emerging players of the Green Cement Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Green Cement market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Green Cement market

Global Green Cement Market by Product Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Fly-Ash Based

Slag Based

Recycled Aggregates

Others

Global Green Cement Market by Product Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

If opting for the Global version of Green Cement Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

North America dominated the green cement market with a share of more than 45%, followed by APAC and Europe. The demand for new homes in the United States has been continuously increasing in recent years, owing to the country’s growing population and rising consumer incomes. The US Census Bureau has been issuing more permits for the construction of new residential buildings in response to the growing trend of multi-family buildings and the increase in migration to cities. The growth of new home development in the United States has also been fueled by a reduction in typical household sizes, with single-family housing rising at a rapid rate. Furthermore, during the projected period, the aforementioned reasons, together with a growing focus on green buildings, are offering prospects for green cement to be used in the construction sector at a significant pace.

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Green Cement study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

