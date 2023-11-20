Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market to hit USD 15.89 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +6.5% | Exactitude Consultancy

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Analysis Report by Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023-2029

Growing demand for unsaturated polyester resins propelled by their versatility, durability, and widespread use in construction, automotive, and marine industries.” — Exactitude Consultancy

The Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in the coming years.

The global unsaturated polyester resins market is expected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 15.89 billion by 2029 from USD 9.01 billion in 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Polynt Composites USA Inc., Reichhold Inc., INEOS Group, Royal DSM, AOC, BASF SE, DOW Inc., LERG SA, Scott Bader Company Ltd., TIANHE RESIN CO., LTD., UPC GROUP, and Von Roll and other Prominent players.

Industry News and Updates:

In 2021, AOC announced that Lone Star Fund XI had completed the acquisition of AOC’s shares from CVC Capital Partners.

In February 2020, INEOS launched a new low-profile resin in North America for recreational vehicle and marine applications. Aerosol LP 67400 is developed to provide boat builders and RV makers with high strength and strong processing capabilities.

In July 2020, a deal is announced to sell Ashland’s maleic anhydride business to AOC Materials. UPR is made from maleic anhydride, which is a common raw material. As a result of this agreement, they will be able to increase their product line in unsaturated polyester resins.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Unsaturated Polyester Resins market. The major and emerging players of the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Unsaturated Polyester Resins market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Unsaturated Polyester Resins market

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Ortho Phthalic

Isophthalic

DCPD

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market by End-Use Industry, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Building & Construction

Marine

Transportation

Pipes & Tanks

Artificial Stone

Wind Energy

Electrical & Electronics

If opting for the Global version of Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest share among others. Increased application in different end-use sectors such as automotive, marine, and construction & building is driving the Asia Pacific unsaturated polyester resins market. China has increased its production capacity for these polymers to increase revenue. In addition, the country offers low-cost raw materials, low-cost production, and the capacity to serve local emerging markets. A key element boosting the regional market is the increasing sale of unsaturated polyester resin-based composites in numerous end-use areas. They are investing in research to improve recycling methods and processing technologies to acquire a competitive advantage over their competitors.

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Unsaturated Polyester Resins study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

