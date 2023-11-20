Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market to hit USD 9788.87 million by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +60.8% | Exactitude Consultancy

Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029

Growing environmental consciousness, stringent emission regulations, and airline commitments drive the soaring demand for sustainable aviation fuel in the market.” — Exactitude Consultancy

The Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth.

The global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market was valued at USD 84.70 million in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 9788.87 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 60.8% from 2023 to 2029.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Sustainable Aemetis Inc., Avfuel Corporation, Fulcrum Bioenergy, Gevo, Lanzatech, Neste, Preem AB, Sasol, SkyNRG, World Energy and other Prominent players.

Industry News and Updates:

29 November 2022: Partnership Between LanzaTech and Sumitomo Riko to Produce Natural Rubber Alternative Sumitomo Riko Company Limited and LanzaTech NZ, Inc. (“LanzaTech”) have entered into a joint-development agreement to reuse rubber, resin, and urethane waste for the production of isoprene, a crucial chemical intermediate.

22 December 2022: For the Plans for the first factory of its kind to convert waste gases into environmentally friendly aviation fuel a £25 million grant is given to LanzaTech’s Waste Gas-to-SAF Facility by the UK Department of Transport’s Advanced Fuels Fund.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market. The major and emerging players of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market By Fuel Type, 2023-2029, (Usd Million) (Thousand Liter)

Biofuel

Hydrogen Fuel

Power To Liquid Fuel

Gas To Liquid Fuel

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market By Biofuel Manufacturing Technology Size, 2023-2029, (Usd Million) (Thousand Liter)

Ft-Spk

Hefa-Spk

Atj-Spk

Hfs-Sip

Chj

If opting for the Global version of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

The North American sustainable aviation fuel market is regarded as one of the most critical demand areas for sustainable aircraft fuel. The aviation industry is committed to reducing carbon footprints in order to achieve a sustainable environment and meet stringent regulatory emission standards. Alternative solutions, such as improving aero-engine efficiency through design modifications, hybrid-electric and all-electric aircraft, renewable jet fuels, and so on, are being adopted by various aviation stakeholders. However, when compared to others, the adoption of sustainable aviation fuels such as E-fuels, synthetic fuels, green jet fuels, bio jet fuels, and hydrogen fuels is one of the most feasible alternative solutions in terms of socio and economic benefits, contributing significantly to mitigating current and expected future environmental impacts of aviation.

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

