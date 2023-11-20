MIRABAUD: ULTRA SERVICE FOR HNW CLIENTS (US$1M – US$5M)
At Mirabaud, we curate wealth management solutions for each one of our clients and for generations, and these awards are a tangible testament to the dedication and expertise of our team.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirabaud (Middle East) Limited, part of the international Mirabaud Group active in Wealth Management, Asset Management and Corporate Finance, has been selected Best “Private Bank Servicing Clients with Investible Assets between US$1M – US$5M” at the tenth annual edition of the WealthBriefing MENA Awards 2023.
— Samir Atitallah, CEO of Mirabaud (Middle East) Limited
The panel of judges rewarded the accomplishments of Mirabaud (Middle East) Limited and its commitment to the region over the last year, including its proven ability to provide a signature experience and personalised service to HNW clients, cover the Middle East market in an integrated way and provide bespoke innovative solutions, including Sharia-compliant products.
Founded in Geneva, Switzerland in 1819, Mirabaud is an independent, family-owned and family-led international banking Group. Mirabaud holds a Category 1 banking license in the region, having expanded to the Middle East in 2007 with its office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
Judges agreed that Mirabaud (Middle East) Limited is distinguished by its exceptional dedication to clients with investable assets between US$1M - US$5M and its ability to combine distinctive offerings – of which Private Assets, a robust platform and local market awareness.
What truly sets Mirabaud apart is the personalised service for each client, including direct access to the Group’s Managing Partners, carefully addressing individual needs and delivering optimal solutions. Curation, agility, and service excellence make Mirabaud a signature experience.
In addition to this prestigious award, Mirabaud (Middle East) Limited is also proud to have won the following WealthBriefing MENA Awards 2023 :
- Private Bank External Asset Manager (EAM) Platform
- Private Bank Service Focusing on the Requirements of the UHNW Women
Mirabaud (Middle East) Limited has shown its commitment to the region through substantial resource investments and the establishment of a team dedicated to its External Asset Manager (EAM) platform. The judges were impressed by the bank’s exceptional ability to facilitate order placements and ensure timely execution, fostering strong relationships with EAMs in this vibrant and dynamic part of the world.
Mirabaud (Middle East) Limited’s focus on women empowerment and understanding of women’s unique requirements when it comes to banking and investment services were not left unnoticed by the judges.
Mirabaud Group is led by the female Group Managing Partner, one of the first female managing partners in Swiss Private banking, who is recognised for her exceptional dedication to women empowerment and inclusivity in the banking sector. Mirabaud (Middle East) Limited also stands out with a representation of approximately 50% women employees and a team of women relationship managers, who adeptly navigate the cultural sensitivities of women clients in the MENA region.
Commenting on Mirabaud’s triumphs, Samir Atitallah, CEO of Mirabaud (Middle East) Limited, said: “We are truly honoured to have received these prestigious awards from WealthBriefing. At Mirabaud, we curate wealth management solutions for each one of our clients and for generations, and these awards are a tangible testament to the dedication and expertise of our team. They increase our clients’ confidence in the excellence and sustainability of our operating model and reaffirm our commitment to the MENA region, one of Mirabaud’s fastest-growing and most strategic markets.”
Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media’s CEO, and publisher of Wealthbriefing, was first to extend his congratulations to all the winners: "Every category winner and highly commended firm has been subjected to a rigorous and independent judging process and should be rightly proud of the success they have achieved this year. These awards are so beneficial as they give organisations and individuals the opportunity to clarify their strategic thinking, have it independently validated, be recognised internally and externally and to celebrate in style with their peers.”
Winners and highly commended companies were announced on 16 November 2023 at the Gala Ceremony at The Address Dubai Mall, Dubai.
About the WealthBriefing MENA Awards
Showcasing ‘best of breed’ in the MENA region, the awards have been designed to recognise outstanding organisations grouped by specialism and geography which the prestigious panel of independent judges deemed to have ‘demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year’.
The WealthBriefring MENA Awards are part of a global programme run by WealthBriefing and its sister publications WealthBriefingAsia and Family Wealth Report, encompassing all the world’s major wealth management centers.
About Mirabaud
Mirabaud is an international banking group that provides a clientele of private and institutional investors, companies and finance professionals with highly customised investment, private banking and asset management services. Founded in Geneva, Switzerland Mirabaud has evolved steadily over the years and now employs 700 staff who, thanks to their expertise and skills, embody the entrepreneurial spirit that has guided the bank since its establishment in 1819.
About ClearView Financial Media Ltd (“ClearView”)
ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality ‘need to know’ information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards programme.
