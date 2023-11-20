SPREP signs memorandum with EIA and CIEL at INC-3

19 November 2023, Nairobi Kenya - The Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) and the Centre for International Environmental Law (CIEL), providing a framework of co-operation between the organisations.

The MOU was signed by SPREP’s Director General, Mr Sefanaia Nawadra, EIA’s Ocean Campaign Leader, Ms Christina Dixon, and Programme Director, Environmental Health CIEL, Mr David Azoulay on the margins of the third session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment (INC-3) in Nairobi, Kenya.

Within the framework of the memorandum, SPREP, EIA and CIEL will strengthen collaboration on the activities they identify as requiring implementation, particularly the work towards the achievement of a strong, legally binding treaty to end plastic pollution that reflects the needs and priorities of the Pacific Islands.

Mr Nawadra said the MOU is an important part of SPREP and the Pacific countries’ work to secure an ambitious Global Plastic Treaty that addresses the full life cycle of plastics.

“SPREP is very pleased to be able to sign this MOU here at the UNEP headquarters in Nairobi where the work continues towards a legally binding instrument to address plastic pollution,” Mr Nawadra said. “Pacific countries are disproportionately impacted by plastic pollution even though they contribute the least to the problem. I welcome the collaboration with EIA and CIEL and I look forward to the work that lies ahead to ensure the Pacific communities we serve benefit from this MOU.”

SPREP is a regional, intergovernmental organisation comprising 26 members consisting of 21 Pacific Island Countries and Territories and five Metropolitan countries with direct interests in the Pacific region. SPREP exists to promote co-operation in the Pacific region and to provide assistance in order to protect and improve its environment and to ensure sustainable development for present and future generations.

“We are delighted to finalise this MoU with SPREP and CIEL to continue our fruitful working relationship," said Ms Dixon, of EIA. “Pacific SIDS are disproportionately affected by the plastic pollution crisis and we look forward to adding our support to amplifying the critical role that the pacific is playing in tackling plastic pollution on the global stage.”

EIA is a registered charity in the United Kingdom, with the purpose of assisting organisations in other countries such as SPREP by improving their capacity to conserve biodiversity and the natural systems necessary to sustain biodiversity.

“CIEL is thrilled to be able to join this MOU with SPREP in partnership with EIA,” said Mr Azoulay. “The Pacific Islands have long been leaders in climate action and now, as demonstrated this week, the plastics treaty negotiations. We look forward to working with SPREP in the months and years ahead to continue supporting the region in their efforts to achieve a treaty that is fit for purpose and adequately responds to the ambitious mandate set up in UNEA resolution 5/14."

CIEL is a non-for-profit organisation with offices in the United States of America and in Switzerland, which uses the power of law to protect the environment, promote human rights, and ensure a just and sustainable society.

CIEL seeks a world where the law reflects the inter-connection between humans and the environment, respects the limits of the planet, protects the dignity and equality of each person, and encourages all of earth’s inhabitants to live in balance with each other.

The third Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment is taking place in Nairobi Kenya from 13 - 19 November 2023.

The Pacific Islands are represented by the Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu through the support of the Government of Australia and the United Nations.

They are supported by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP), working with partners the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, Office of the Pacific Ocean Commissioner, Environmental Investigation Agency, Centre for International Environmental Law, University of Wollongong, WWF and Massey University.

For more information on INC-3, visit: https://www.unep.org/inc-plastic-pollution/session-3

