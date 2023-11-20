Submit Release
News Search

There were 428 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,600 in the last 365 days.

AI and Web3 Platform AGII Joins Grok xAI API Early Access Program

AGII - Innovating Web3 through AI landscape

AGII Expands Horizons with Grok xAI API Early Access: A Gateway to Enhanced AI Solutions in Web3

We're excited to be part of the Grok xAI API early access program. This integration empowers AGII to deliver more powerful and customizable AI solutions to our community.”
— J. King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs
LONDON, UK, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGII, the Web3-focused AI platform backed by KaJ Labs, has entered the early access program of Grok xAI API, a significant move towards integrating AGII's advanced AI solutions with Grok xAI's innovative capabilities.

As a participant in the early access program, AGII gains exclusive access to Grok xAI API, allowing further enhancement of its content generation, coding, and NFT creation tools. This collaboration expands AGII's AI offerings, offering developers unprecedented access to advanced AI models and functionalities.

Grok xAI is known for its unique AI approach, providing a chatbot experience with a rebellious streak and fewer content guardrails. AGII's participation in the early access program reflects a shared commitment to driving innovation and exploring synergies in the AI landscape.

The collaboration promises a fusion of AGII's Web3-focused capabilities with Grok xAI's unfiltered humor and advanced functionalities. This partnership is expected to redefine possibilities in AI development, with AGII leading the way in delivering tailored solutions to the Web3 community.

For updates on AGII and Grok xAI's collaborative journey, stay tuned.

About AGII:
AGII is a Web3-focused AI platform backed by KaJ Labs, specializing in advanced tools for content generation, coding, and NFT creation. AGII is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI in the decentralized Web3 landscape.

About KaJ Labs:
KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization dedicated to AI and blockchain technology. With a focus on supporting innovative projects and decentralized products and services, KaJ Labs plays a pivotal role in advancing technology frontiers.

Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
email us here

You just read:

AI and Web3 Platform AGII Joins Grok xAI API Early Access Program

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more