Dangbei's biggest projector sale of the year - Save up to $648 this Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Dangbei, a premium innovator in smart projectors, is offering unprecedented discounts on select projectors for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dangbei's official store is currently offering significant savings, providing an excellent opportunity to enhance the home theater experience or find the perfect holiday gift. Consumers can explore the impressive features of Dangbei smart projectors, now offered at once-a-year prices with discounts of up to $648, available until November 27th.
Dangbei is offering some of their best promotional pricing and full manufacturer warranties to customers who buy directly from their official store. Shoppers can also expect great customer service, free shipping, flexible payment plans, and the latest product updates.
**Dangbei Mars Pro** – Best Selling 4K Laser Projector with Bonus Gift
For people who are looking for the ultimate gift for the movie buff or home entertainment enthusiast in their lives, the Dangbei Mars Pro would make an excellent choice. This 4K ultra-HD laser home theater projector allows for experiencing the magic of cinema in one’s own home. With four times the resolution of Full HD, the Mars Pro delivers breathtaking visual fidelity on a massive scale up to 200 inches. Its MEMC motion smoothing technology makes fast action scenes thrillingly fluid and crisp. Sports fans will feel like they're courtside or trackside, never missing a moment of the action. Gamers will appreciate the dedicated game mode that optimizes settings for lightning-fast response times. For those purchasing the Mars Pro directly from the Dangbei official store, a complimentary 4K streaming dongle worth $79.99 awaits. This accessory offers seamless access to the leading streaming platforms and their content libraries.
BFCM Price: $1151.00 (MSRP: $1799.00, $648 OFF), ends on Nov. 27.
Purchase Link: https://us.dangbei.com/products/dangbei-mars-pro-4k-laser-projector-for-home-theater
**Emotn N1** – Official Netflix-Ready Home Projector
The Emotn N1 smart home projector makes the perfect gift for Netflix lovers this holiday season. As Dangbei's first projector to receive official Netflix licensing, it's optimized for streaming popular TV shows and movies right out of the box. Ideal for college students, frequent movers, or simply those on a budget, the Emotn N1 includes premium features at a low price-point. For students confined to small rooms, the N1 is the perfect compact projector, delivering an immersive cinematic experience without taking up much space. And for someone who moves around a lot, its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to pack up - no need to lug around bulky TVs or entertainment systems. Priced at just $280 now, the N1 delivers a premium, cinematic viewing experience on a budget.
BFCM Price: $280.00 (MSRP: $399.99, $120 OFF), ends on Nov. 27.
Purchase Link: https://us.dangbei.com/products/emotn-n1-netflix-certified-smart-projector-with-built-in-bluetooth-speaker-mode
**Dangbei Mars** – Watch Netflix in Laser Clarity
This festive time of year, giving the gift of a VIP movie theater experience at home is a thoughtful idea with the Dangbei Mars ultra-bright laser projector. With 2100 ISO lumens of brightness and built-in streaming from apps like Netflix, this all-in-one projector upgrades any wall into a home theater. Families will love gathering for immersive movie nights full of crisp, vivid visuals and room-filling sound. Cinephiles will appreciate the cinematic experience right in their living room. And hosts can easily project films, TV shows, and photos during parties - no need for extra equipment. Whether the gift recipient is a sci-fi fanatic, comedy buff, or die-hard action adventure lover, the Dangbei Mars laser projector makes it easy to enjoy larger-than-life entertainment.
BFCM Price: $799.00 (MSRP: $999.00, $200 OFF), ends on Nov. 27.
Purchase Link: https://us.dangbei.com/products/dangbei-mars-1080p-laser-projector-with-native-netflix
**Dangbei Neo** – Slim and Stylish Entertainment Hub
The Dangbei Neo mini projector is the tailored gift for on-the-go entertainment. Weighing just 3.13 pounds and measuring a slim 3.94 inches thick, this compact projector is perfect for frequent travelers and camping lovers. Its convenient size means recipients can set up an impromptu movie night anywhere - in their backyard, in a hotel room, or at a campsite. Whether the gift recipient is a frequent flyer or loves weekend camping getaways, they'll appreciate the Neo's portability. This festive season, the lightweight, versatile Dangbei Neo projector will give them the freedom to enjoy big-screen entertainment wherever their adventures take them.
BFCM Price: $439.99 (MSRP: $599.99, $160 OFF), ends on Nov. 27.
Purchase Link: https://us.dangbei.com/products/dangbei-neo-mini-portable-1080p-projector-with-native-netflix
About Dangbei
As a premium provider of smart large-screen services, Dangbei specializes in designing and developing software matrixes, operating systems, smart projectors, and more under its main brand as well as its sub-brand Emotn. Dangbei’s mission is to bring an extraordinary audio-visual experience on large screens to its customers - through diverse, versatile, and innovative products.
The trust of over 200 million users drives Dangbei to provide constant inspiration and guidance to the global entertainment landscape. Dangbei's large-screen software has achieved the top position in China. Its applications and contents cover a wide range of fields, such as music, film and television, health, education, and tools. Dangbei also ranks Top 2 in terms of shipments in China and occupies the top position in the laser projector category.
Bill Newman
M&L Technology Co., Ltd
+1 626-206-6017
email us here