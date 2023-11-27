Submit Release
News Search

There were 304 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,847 in the last 365 days.

Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) Ends on December 7th

eHealth

Whitney Stidom, VP of Sales Operations - eHealth

Medicare Expert on How to Evaluate and Select Coverage

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are over 4,000 Medicare Advantage plans to choose from this year. It can be overwhelming, and confusing trying to understand if one needs Parts A, B, C, or D. Often, people must search multiple different websites or call multiple carriers to understand coverage options and compare plans.

With the deadline looming it’s easy to make hasty decisions but that can all be avoided with careful planning. Medicare expert Whitney Stidom, CEO of eHealth, can share tips on navigating selection and enrollment coverage. She can also discuss the importance of selecting and enrolling in coverage before December 7th and offer Medicare trend insights.

About eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH)
We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. Consumers can visit our health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com or call us to speak with a licensed insurance agent at 1-866-395-2104, TTY 711. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

Kathryn Roling
eHealth
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) Ends on December 7th

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more