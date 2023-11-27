Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) Ends on December 7th
Medicare Expert on How to Evaluate and Select Coverage
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are over 4,000 Medicare Advantage plans to choose from this year. It can be overwhelming, and confusing trying to understand if one needs Parts A, B, C, or D. Often, people must search multiple different websites or call multiple carriers to understand coverage options and compare plans.
With the deadline looming it’s easy to make hasty decisions but that can all be avoided with careful planning. Medicare expert Whitney Stidom, CEO of eHealth, can share tips on navigating selection and enrollment coverage. She can also discuss the importance of selecting and enrolling in coverage before December 7th and offer Medicare trend insights.
About eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH)
We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. Consumers can visit our health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com or call us to speak with a licensed insurance agent at 1-866-395-2104, TTY 711. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.
