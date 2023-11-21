An American is Diagnosed with Diabetes Every 23 Seconds
EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 37 million Americans live with diabetes and 1 in 5 are unaware that they have it. As the 7th leading cause of death in America, it’s important to know and understand the risks.
Throughout American Diabetes Month in November, the American Diabetes Association shares the experiences of living with diabetes, resources on how to take action, and ways to support the mission. One can even discover their own risk level by taking the Diabetes Risk Test.
CEO of the American Diabetes Association, Chuck Henderson, discusses the common symptoms and risk factors of diabetes and explains the financial impact of the most expensive chronic disease in the country.
For more information, please visit www.diabetes.org/wefight.
About Charles “Chuck” Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA):
Chuck joined the ADA in January 2020 after spending 24-plus years in for-profit sectors and volunteering in the non-profit sector. Philanthropy and Sales/Fundraising are threaded through the fabric of his DNA. Chuck comes to the ADA from Champion Life Safety Solutions where he was CEO & President. Before that, he was a Field Sales Executive running multi-billion-dollar territories across the country for Dell Healthcare, Common ground Marketing (including executing special events in the field), and Viacom. His professional skill set and success, coupled with his passion and desire to give back, make this a perfect time to lead a non-profit organization. He is passionate about spending the balance of his career in a space that will make a significant impact on the lives of millions across the country.
Virginia Cramer
Virginia Cramer
American Diabetes Association
