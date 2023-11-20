Submit Release
Fashion Designer Christian Siriano and Olay Launch New Holiday Season Collaboration

New collection by OLAY with Award-winning CFDA Fashion Designer, Christian Siriano

OLAY Chief Drop Officer, Christian Siriano

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holiday season is the best time to reunite with family and friends, there's just one catch: it can be impossible trying to find a gift for everyone on the list AND enjoy a little moment of self-care one should have.

Award-winning CFDA Fashion Designer and newly announced OLAY Chief Drop Officer, Christian Siriano will help one get glowing this holiday season- and stay cozy during the process! Siriano will reveal his first-ever self-care fashion collection in collaboration with OLAY and share the inspiration behind each carefully curated piece. He’ll also offer wellness tips to maintain super powered skin while shopping for all the season’s delights.

For more information, please visit OLAY.com.

Olay
Olay
