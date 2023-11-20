Ezy Mats Announces Price Reduction on Gym Mats Amid Global Inflationary Pressures
Our decision to reduce the prices of our gym mats is a testament to our commitment to supporting the fitness community. We believe that quality fitness equipment should be accessible to everyone.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move countering the current global inflationary trend, Ezy Mats, a leading supplier of premium gym mats, has announced a significant reduction in the pricing of their gym mats, including popular jigsaw and gymnastics mats. This price reduction of up to 5% comes as a welcome relief to fitness enthusiasts and gym owners amidst challenging economic times.
— Gina Araiji
This strategic price cut has been made possible due to a substantial decrease in shipping costs from China, where Ezy Mats sources its high-quality materials. Following the peak in shipping costs that occurred in the aftermath of Covid-19 restrictions, there has been a notable decline in these expenses, allowing Ezy Mats to pass on these savings to their customers.
"The fitness industry has faced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic, and now the inflationary pressures have added to the burden," said Gina Araiji, of Ezy Mats. "Our decision to reduce the prices of our gym mats is a testament to our commitment to supporting the fitness community. We believe that quality fitness equipment should be accessible to everyone, and this price reduction is a step in that direction."
The reduction in shipping costs has effectively offset the impact of the falling value of the Australian dollar, enabling Ezy Mats to make this significant pricing adjustment. The company's decision is particularly noteworthy as it goes against the current inflationary trend, providing a rare piece of good news for consumers and businesses in the fitness sector.
Ezy Mats' range, especially the jigsaw and gymnastics mats, are renowned for their durability, safety, and comfort. These mats are a staple in gyms, martial arts studios, and home fitness setups across Australia. With the reduced pricing, Ezy Mats aims to make these high-quality products more accessible to a wider range of customers.
"We understand the importance of maintaining physical fitness, especially in these trying times," added Gina Araiji, Logistic Manager. "By reducing the cost of our gym mats, we hope to encourage more people to invest in their health and fitness."
Ezy Mats is committed to continuously providing exceptional value to its customers. This price reduction is not only a reflection of the company's adaptability in navigating global economic changes but also its dedication to the well-being of its customers.
Customers can explore the range of gym mats and take advantage of the reduced prices by visiting Ezy Mats' website or contacting their customer service team for more information.
About Ezy Mats
Ezy Mats is a leading provider of high-quality gym mats, offering a wide range of products designed to meet the diverse needs of the fitness community. With a focus on quality, safety, and affordability, Ezy Mats has established itself as a trusted name in the fitness equipment industry.
Gina Araiji
Ezy Mats
+61 1300 859 956
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook