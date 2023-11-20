FOWPAL Visits Malta's Presidential Office
Prof. Frank Bezzina, right, Acting President of Malta, highly praised FOWPAL for bringing a culture of peace and love and signed the “Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope."
FOWPAL Lauded for Promoting Love and Peace
The world faces a tumultuous period, with widespread hardship and suffering, prompting global leaders to unite in the pursuit of peace. Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL), led the FOWPAL delegation to Malta from November 7 to 9 to spread the concepts of conscience, love, and peace. On November 9, the delegation visited Malta’s Presidential Palace.
Prof. Frank Bezzina, Acting President of Malta, commended FOWPAL for fostering a culture of peace and love. Acting President Bezzina endorsed the "Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope." This declaration underscores the significance of collective action driven by conscience and the power of hope in enhancing global security and sustainability.
While Maltese President George Vella visited Belgium, Prof. Frank Bezzina assumed the role of Acting President according to the constitution. Representing the President, Prof. Bezzina warmly welcomed Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze and FOWPAL delegates. He expressed sincere gratitude to the delegation for making Malta the 102nd country visited by FOWPAL. He said that the smiles on their faces radiated a lot of positive energy.
Prof. Bezzina expressed that the world's current turbulent state means peace isn't an innate occurrence; rather, it necessitates collective efforts from global citizens to be achieved.
Prof. Bezzina, who was fully aware of FOWPAL’s global advocacy for love and peace before the meeting, showed keen interest in Dr. Hong's "Compass Clock of Conscience." He promptly highlighted the three crucial representations it held — time, direction, and goal — a revelation that left the FOWPAL delegation pleasantly surprised and impressed.
About the Federation of World Peace and Love
The Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL), established in the United States in 2000 by Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, has actively spread the idea of love and peace and promoted world peace through various means such as cultural exchanges and solemn ceremonies of ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love. To unite more people sharing the same vision, FOWPAL has held world summits of love and peace and invited leaders from various fields to ring the bell. The consolidated positive energy has inspired more people to work together for world peace for future generations.
FOWPAL members come from 137 countries; presently 530 prominent figures from 139 countries have rung the bell, made their wishes for love and peace, and pledged to work for the world’s sustainable future. Among them are 60 heads of state and government, 9 Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, UN ambassadors and officers, and other visionary leaders.
