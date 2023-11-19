HOLLEY ONGOING DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Holley To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Holley between July 21, 2021 and February 6, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/HLLY.



There is no cost or obligation to you.





NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Holley Inc. (“Holley” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HLLY) and reminds investors of the January 5, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) as a result of Holley's extensive focus on its direct-to-consumer ("DTC") channel, Holley's critically important relationships with its resellers and distributors, whose business made up the vast majority of Holley's revenue, were suffering significant damage; (2) Holley used discounting and other similar efforts to grow its DTC channel, which undermined the pricing discipline Holley historically had with its resellers and distributors, and further damaged Holley's relationship with its resellers and distributors; (3) as a result of Holley's strained relationships with its resellers and distributors, those resellers and distributors were decreasing their purchases of Holley products, returning products already purchased at significant levels that were far above historical norms, and increasing their purchases of competitors' products; (4) Holley's growing DTC channel could not offset the negative financial impact of Holley's increasingly strained relationships with its resellers and distributors and, as a result, Holley's critical relationship with resellers and distributors was deteriorating; (5) Holley had failed to successfully integrate and capture synergies from its numerous acquisitions, which left Holley with inefficient operations, excess costs, and inventory management problems; and (6) Holly benefited from COVID-related stimulus money that temporarily boosted its sales and performance, and despite this unsustainable, temporary boost, defendants misled investors to believe the growth was sustainable and the result of persistent demand, and supportive of positive financial guidance.

On July 28, 2022, Holley announced preliminary financial results that missed expectations and slashed its full year 2022 outlook. On this news, the price of Holley stock fell more than 47% over two trading sessions.

Then, on November 14, 2022, Holley further announced disappointing financial results for third quarter 2022. On this news, the price of Holley stock fell nearly 7%.

Thereafter, on February 6, 2023, Holley announced that Chief Executive Officer and President Tom Tomlinson was retiring, effective immediately, and also resigning from Holley's Board of Directors. Also on February 6, 2023, Holley announced its preliminary fourth quarter 2022 and full year 2022 financial results, revealing that fourth quarter 2022 sales fell short of market estimates as well as adjusted EBITDA that new Holley Chief Financial Officer Jesse Weaver called "disappointing." On this news, the price of Holley stock fell more than 37% over two trading sessions.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Holley’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/190e2445-33e5-402c-9863-2a2414b9a7e0