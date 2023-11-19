SEIU Local 2: Solidarity Rally TODAY to Support Striking Pete’s Frootique Workers

Picket lines went up yesterday, Pete’s closed downtown location

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rescheduled Solidarity Rally to support striking Pete’s Frootique workers is taking place today.



WHAT : Solidarity Rally

WHEN : TODAY from 1 pm – 2 pm AT.

WHERE : Pete’s Frootique, 1515 Dresden Row, Halifax

In addition to striking workers and other members of SEIU Local 2, several labour and community leaders are expected to speak at the rally, including:

Bea Bruske , Canadian Labour Congress, President

, Canadian Labour Congress, President Danny Cavanaugh , Nova Scotia Federation of Labour, President

, Nova Scotia Federation of Labour, President Gary Burhill , MLA for Halifax Chebucto

, MLA for Halifax Chebucto Christine Saulnier , Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives – NS, Director

, Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives – NS, Director Suzanne MacNeil, Former President of the Halifax-Dartmouth & District Labour Council & Organizer with Justice for Workers



The strike commenced as scheduled on Saturday, with picket lines up before 8 am.

Workers have been preparing for strike action. To learn more visit: https://seiulocal2.ca/petes-frootique-workers-prepare-for-strike/

Pete’s Frootique employees voted overwhelmingly to join SEIU Local 2 in May 2022.They are still without a contract. For information about the workers’ efforts to win a fair contract from Sobey’s, owners of Pete’s Frootique, visit www.PetesOnStrike.ca.

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing, and most dynamic union in North America.

Media Contact: Diego Mendez | 416-476-7762 | dmendez@seiulocal2.ca