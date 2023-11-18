NA Vice Chairman meets Belgium's Walloon Parliament leader

VIETNAM, November 18 - BRUSSELS — Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn had a working session with President of the Parliament of Walloon Region of Belgium André Frédéric in Namur City on November 17 (local time).

Mẫn affirmed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to developing relations with Belgium, an important member of the EU, and wants to strengthen collaboration with Belgium in all fields at all levels and through all channels of Party, Government, parliament, and people-to-people exchange.

Highly valuing the role, coverage and authority of the Walloon Parliament in the political system of Belgium, the Vietnamese NA Vice Chairman thanked the Walloon Parliament for ratifying the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

He said he hopes Walloon parliamentarians will contribute their voice to the call on the Belgian Parliament to complete the ratification process of the deal soon, thus motivating the bilateral investment cooperation in an equal and win-win manner, and creating favourable conditions for Belgian investors to operate in Việt Nam.

Mẫn expressed his delight at the efficiency of Walloon-invested projects in education-training, logistics, agriculture, climate change response and environment in Việt Nam.

The official said he hopes the Parliament and administration of Walloon Region will continue increasing cooperation projects and forms with Việt Nam to help develop the education sector and other fields in Việt Nam.

Highlighting the sound relations between the legislatures of Việt Nam and Belgium over the years with regular exchanges of delegations at all levels, Mẫn highly valued the partnership between the Vietnamese NA and the parliaments of Belgian regions, and expressed his hope that the Parliament and administration of Walloon will foster partnership with Việt Nam.

For his part, Frédéric suggested that the two sides establish a joint committee to discuss projects and issues of shared interest.

He said that in the 2022-24 period, many cooperation areas have been explored, including education, health care, and environment. Next year, the two sides can review the efficiency of joint projects and decide on more joint projects, he held.

Frédéric said that in June 2024, after a general election, there will be personnel changes in the legislature of Belgium, but the successors will continue what the two sides have been working on together.

The Walloon Parliament leader said that the two sides should consider new parliamentary cooperation forms in the time to come.

Pointing to the similar problems that his region and the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam are facing due to climate change, he underlined the need to review the planning of cities and regions to ensure the balance between economic development and environmental protection.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic period, it can be seen that the management of the world should be changed towards stronger solidarity and collaboration among peoples and nations, he stated.

Frédéric showed his sound sentiments towards the nation and people of Việt Nam, pledging that in any position, he will continue to work for the promotion of the ties between Việt Nam and Walloon region. — VNS