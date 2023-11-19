PHILIPPINES, November 19 - Press Release

November 18, 2023 Tulfo questions BOC acquisition of mobile X-ray equipment from China Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo questioned the Bureau of Customs' (BOC) previous acquisition of low-quality mobile X-ray equipment from China with overpriced maintenance cost. During the plenary deliberation on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of BOC Friday, November 17, 2023, Tulfo asked why BOC chose to purchase equipment from China over brands from other countries like US that are cheaper and with good quality. It can be noted that in 2016, the Philippine government paid P7.953 billion to Chinese firm Nuctech Co. Ltd. for 30 units of mobile X-ray equipment through a loan agreement with the Chinese government. Even though the Commission on Audit later found the said purchase to be "exorbitantly overpriced" by P4.215 billion, BOC still purchased the same model in 2020. On top of these, Tulfo lamented that the BOC is paying roughly P700 million every year for maintenance of said equipment from Nuctech. Said amount does not include replacement of machine's parts. What further angered Tulfo is how BOC is still paying for maintenance of equipment that are non-operational. According to Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio, of the 26 machines, 2 are non-operational and that BOC is still requesting to upgrade this. Regarding upgrade, Tulfo recommended to dispose the non-operational machine instead and save more money by buying cheaper new equipment from reliable brands from other countries like US. Another issue that Tulfo raised is the rampant smuggling of goods and other contrabands through misdeclaration. He urged BOC to address this issue, citing in example luxury cars that managed to enter the country without Customs record. In cases like these for example, smugglers would declare items as pick-up truck to avoid payment of excise tax because it is considered as something needed for livelihood. Ultimately, Tulfo told Rubio to clean his backyard as a first step to putting an end to smuggling. "Maglinis kayo ng mga tao niyo diyan sa BOC. 'Yung mga smuggler, may mga kasabwat o partners mismo na mga empleyado ninyo sa Customs kaya laganap pa din ang smuggling." Tulfo kinuwestiyon ang pagbili ng BOC ng mobile X-ray mula Tsina Kinuwestiyon ni Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo ang naunang pagbili ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) ng mababang kalidad na mobile X-ray equipment mula sa China na mayroong overpriced na maintenance cost. Sa deliberasyon sa Senado ukol sa panukalang 2024 budget ng BOC Biyernes, Nobyembre 17, 2023, itinanong ni Tulfo kung bakit pinili ng BOC na bumili ng kagamitan mula sa China kaysa sa mga tatak mula sa ibang bansa tulad ng US na mas mura at may magandang kalidad. Matatandaan na noong 2016, nagbayad ang gobyerno ng Pilipinas ng P7.953 bilyon sa Chinese firm na Nuctech Co. Ltd. para sa 30 unit ng mobile X-ray equipment sa pamamagitan ng loan agreement sa Chinese government. Kahit na na-flag na ng Commission on Audit ang nasabing pagbili ay "exorbitantly overpriced" ng P4.215 bilyon, binili pa rin ng BOC ang parehong modelo noong 2020. Higit pa rito, binigyang diin ni Tulfo na ang BOC ay nagbabayad ng humigit-kumulang P700 milyon bawat taon para sa maintenance ng nasabing kagamitan mula sa Nuctech. Hindi pa kasama dito ang pagpapalit ng mga piyesa nito. Isa pa sa kinuwestiyon ni Tulfo ay ang patuloy na pagbabayad ng BOC para sa maintenance ng mga kagamitan kahit na non-operational. Ayon kay Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio, sa 26 na makina, 2 ang non-operational at hinihiling pa ng BOC na i-upgrade ito. Tungkol sa pag-upgrade, inirekomenda ni Tulfo na i-dispose na ang mga non-operational machine at sa halip ay bumili ng mas murang equipment mula sa mga reliable brand mula sa ibang mga bansa tulad ng US. Isa pang isyu na binanggit ni Tulfo ay ang talamak na smuggling ng mga goods at iba pang kontrabando sa pamamagitan ng misdeclaration. Hinimok niya ang BOC na tugunan ang isyung ito, at binanggit bilang halimbawa ang mga mamahaling sasakyan na nakapasok sa bansa nang walang rekord sa Customs. Sa mga ganitong kaso halimbawa, ang mga smuggler ay magdedeklara ng mga bagay bilang pick-up truck upang maiwasan ang pagbabayad ng excise tax dahil ito ay itinuturing na isang bagay na kailangan para sa kabuhayan. Sa huli, sinabi ni Tulfo kay Rubio na linisin ang kanyang sariling bakuran para matigil ang smuggling. "Maglinis kayo ng mga tao niyo diyan sa BOC. "Yung mga smuggler, may mga kasabwat o partners mismo na mga empleyado ninyo sa Customs kaya laganap pa din ang smuggling."