PHILIPPINES, November 19 - Press Release

November 18, 2023 Gatchalian nagmungkahi ng P160 milyon kontra mental health crisis sa mga paaralan Iminungkahi ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang paglikha ng line item na may pondong P160 milyon para sa mga programang pang-mental health ng Department of Education (DepEd). Nababahala kasi si Gatchalian na sa kabila ng maraming mga insidente ng bullying sa mga paaralan at dumaraming bilang ng mga mag-aaral na nagpapakamatay o nagtatangkang magpakamatay, walang tiyak na pondong nakalaan sa DepEd para sa mga programa sa mental health. Layong tugunan ito ni Gatchalian sa pamamagitan ng paglikha ng line item na tatawaging "Strengthening Mental Health Programs and Advocacies." "Nababahala ako na mula 2017, ang bilang ng mga mag-aaral na nagtangkang magpakamatay ay umabot na sa 7,892 at 1,686 naman ang tuluyan nang nagpakamatay. Nakakaalarma ito kaya iminumungkahi ko na taasan ang pondo para sa mga programang may kinalaman sa mental health sa mga paaralan upang matugunan natin ang mga hamon," ani Gatchalian sa kanyang interpellation sa panukalang pondo ng DepEd para sa 2024. Matatandaang sa 79 na bansang lumahok sa 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), ang Pilipinas ang may pinakamataas na porsyento ng mga mag-aaral na may edad na 15-taon ang nakaranas ng bullying. Lumalabas sa datos na 65% ng mga mag-aaral na ito ang nag-ulat na nakaranas sila ng pambu-bully ng ilang beses sa loob ng isang buwan. Batay din sa pagsusuri ng tanggapan ng senador sa datos ng 2019 Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM), mas maraming mga mag-aaral sa Pilipinas ang nakakaranas ng bullying (63.2%), aggression (9.2%), violence o karahasan, (12.3%), at offensive behavior (28.8%) kung ihahambing sa ibang mga mag-aaral sa ASEAN. Patuloy ding isinusulong ni Gatchalian ang pagsasabatas ng Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act (Senate Bill No. 2200) na layong gawing institutionalized ang School-Based Mental Health Program, at itaguyod ang mental health at kapakanan ng mga mag-aaral sa mga pampubliko at pribadong mga paaralan. Pasado na sa huli at ikatlong pagbasa sa Senado ang naturang panukala noong nakaraang Setyembre. Gatchalian proposes P160 million to combat mental health crisis in schools Senator Win Gatchalian has proposed the creation of a line item for mental health programs under the Department of Education (DepEd), which will have a corresponding budget of P160 million for 2024. Gatchalian pointed out that despite the alarming prevalence of bullying in the country's schools and the number of learners who attempted or died by suicide, there is no specific budget for mental health programs under the DepEd. The lawmaker seeks to address this by creating a line item, which will be known as "Strengthening Mental Health Programs and Advocacies." "We were quite shocked to learn that from 2017 to date, 7,892 students attempted suicide, and 1,686 learners died by suicide. This is a very concerning phenomenon in our school system, and I would recommend increasing the budgetary allocation for mental health programs to address all of these concerns," said Gatchalian during his interpellation of the DepEd's proposed budget for 2024. It can be recalled that out of 79 countries that participated in the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), the Philippines had the highest percentage of 15-year old learners who reported experiencing bullying. Sixty-five percent of these learners reported experiencing bullying a few times a month. Analysis of the 2019 Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM) data by the senator's office also revealed that compared to learners from other countries in the ASEAN, the Philippines' Grade 5 learners had the highest exposure to bullying (63.2%), aggression (9.2%), violence (12.3%), and offensive behavior (28.8%). Gatchalian has been pushing for the enactment of the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act (Senate Bill No. 2200), which seeks to institutionalize the School-Based Mental Health Program, and promote and ensure the mental health and well-being of learners in public and private basic education institutions. The Senate approved the proposed measure on third and final reading last September.