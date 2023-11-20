phClean Continues its Commitment to Cleaning for a Reason, Making a Positive Impact in Communities
phClean reaffirms its dedication to Cleaning for a Reason, continuing its mission to support communities by offering cleaning services with a purpose.ANKENY, IOWA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- phClean, a leading company name offering cleaning services in West Des Moines, Ames, Waukee, Ankeny, and the nearby areas, proudly reaffirms its unwavering commitment to "Cleaning for a Reason," a mission-driven initiative that goes beyond just cleaning homes.
By providing professional cleaning services, the company aims to alleviate the burden on these families, allowing them to focus on their well-being and recovery. The Cleaning for a Reason program aligns seamlessly with phClean's core values, allowing the company to channel its resources toward creating healthier, happier communities.
Founder and CEO of phClean, Sara M. Martin, expressed enthusiasm for the continued commitment to Cleaning for a Reason, stating, "At phClean, we believe in the transformative power of a clean space. Our dedication to Cleaning for a Reason is not just about providing cleaning services – it's about creating a positive impact on the lives of those we serve. We’re proud to contribute to the well-being of our communities and remain committed to this cause, making a difference, one clean space at a time." The company invites individuals and families facing unique challenges to take advantage of the Cleaning for a Reason program. By choosing phClean, clients not only receive top-notch cleaning services but also contribute to a larger mission of community support and well-being.
About: pHClean is a trusted, woman-owned business boasting nearly two decades of unparalleled expertise in residential and commercial cleaning services. The company delivers meticulous and customized cleaning solutions to clients in West Des Moines, Ames, Ankeny, and the nearby communities.
