Steven Rindner Looks Forward to the Life Time Grand Prix 2024

The Life Time Grand Prix will be pedaling away into its third year as one of the world's premier gravel and off-road racing series in 2024. This year, it will include 60 elite off-road athletes competing across a total of seven events held from April through October, with a prize purse of $300,000.

The organizers confirmed that Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gomez will be returning as the overall series defending champions.

This 2024 series will be different, as it will provide separate starts for the men's and the women's elite fields for all seven events. The field size will comprise 30 women and 30 men who will compete for the biggest prize purse to date.

According to the organizers of the LifeTime Grand Prix, the $300,000 prize purse will be paid out based on overall series results. These are determined by a points-based ranking system on their finishing position at each race.

The overall results will likewise use an athlete's best five finishes out of the seven races. The final event of the series, Life Time Big Sugar Gravel, presented by Mazda, will serve as a tiebreaker in case of a tie.




