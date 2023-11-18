The Wellness Method, dedicated to helping people create wellness plans, celebrates its one year anniversary in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Julie Zafuto, DNP has been practicing medicine for over two decades and is committed to helping patients live their best lives.
My establishment of The Wellness Method Center combines Dr Julie’s extensive medical training with her passion for helping patients achieve healthier and happier lives.”TEMPE, ARIZONA, USA, November 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wellness Method, a practice dedicated to helping people create wellness plans for total body optimization, celebrates its one-year anniversary in Tempe, AZ!
— Dr Julie Taylor Zafuto
Dr. Julie Zafuto, DNP has been practicing medicine for over two decades and is committed to helping patients live their best lives. She specializes in integrative medicine which combines traditional and alternative treatments to promote health and wellness.
"I love the fact that my patients are able to come in with a variety of different problems and leave with a complete wellness plan and a better understanding of what their body needs to feel better.," says Dr. Zafuto. "It's so rewarding to see the progress people are able to make when they work together with me."
A patient Brenda had this to say: “I am so glad I went to the wellness method. I started in February after being referred by a friend. I was feeling miserable both physically and emotionally. Dr. Julie was so good. She was wise about my treatment and was caring while listening to my needs. I now feel so good, like a new person. I feel more energetic, and my labs have improved. I am so thankful for Dr. Julie and the wellness method. I highly recommend it.”
