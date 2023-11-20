The 63rd Annual Quadrille Ball Launches The Social Season with an exclusive Cocktail Affair
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A formal launch reception for the Quadrille Ball was held at 1014 Fifth Avenue to pay tribute to the upcoming 63rd Annual Quadrille Ball, a white tie charity event. The Annual Ball is due to take place on February 24th, 2024, at 583 Park Avenue in New York City.
Stephanie Wilson, Nick Salcedo, Ella Grace Morgan, Daniel Mazza, Ana Barbu, Lopo Neto, Mary Kate Grohoski, Dumond Austin (Photo Credit: BFA / Rupert Ramsay)
Notable Attendees included: Irmintraud Jost, JB Kresser, Dr. Barbara Elling, Jean Shafiroff, Sofie Mählkvist, Tijana Ibrahimovic, Paola Bacchini, Keiko Aoki, Nadja Sayej, Eva Maria Marks, Nina Smith, Prof. Dr. Claudia Breger, Paulina Simkin, Dr. Katja Wiesbrock Donovan, Dr. Bill Radin, Matthew Yokobosky, Allison Baroness von Arnim, Dagmar Grimm, Steven Brezzo, Bettina Bennett, Heide Herz, Simone Bye, Radwa Saad, Ahmed Elgammal, Margaret Zawadzka
The exquisite gala next February will showcase an elegant night where guests will experience a cocktail reception and a three-course dinner followed by dancing until 04:00am in the morning. The premier highlight of the evening is the Quadrille performance itself. The elegant Quadrille remains one of the very few white tie events in New York City
The annual ball is a fundraiser for scholarships awarded to highly qualified students enrolled at U.S. or German universities. The Quadrille was founded decades ago to enhance and strengthen transatlantic relationships through education and exchange. Through its non-profit parent organization, the Germanistic Society of America, the Quadrille supports undergraduate, Master and PhD students.
The Quadrille Ball is organized by volunteers to ensure that the tax-deductible contributions from sponsors, advertisers, donors, and ball guests benefit the stipend fund. The Quadrille dance itself is performed by young professionals from various nationalities and backgrounds who volunteer their time to rehears during the winter and eventually perform the dance at the Quadrille Ball.
The stipends awarded by the 501(c)3 non-profit organization offer students the opportunity to study and conduct research across the Atlantic. Scholarship recipients are chosen in cooperation with highly regarded organizations: the Fulbright program, the Institute of International Education (IIE), and Columbia University. More than 700 students have benefited from the Germanistic Society of America’s support over the years.
The Quadrille Stipend Fund could not succeed without the continued and generous support of corporate sponsors, individual patrons, and other private donors. Financial and non-monetary donations help the Germanistic Society of America award its scholarships to outstanding students from the United States and Germany. Recent Sponsors have included the Full Scholarship Sponsor, The Mejean Family Foundation; Platinum Sponsors Max Kade Foundation, Inc., The Bye Family, and Dr. William Radin; as well as Diamond Sponsors, The Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation and Dr. and Mrs. Andrew Shiva.
I: @quadrilleballnyc | F: quadrilleball | X / T: @QuadrilleBall
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram