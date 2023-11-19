Bell of Peace Rings at International Conference of Chief Justices of the World in India

Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of FOWPAL, presented the FOWPAL Peace Bell Award to Dr. Jagdish Gandhi, the founder of CMS, in recognition of his active promotion of world peace.

Vice President of Mauritius Marie Cyril Eddy Boissezon rang the Bell of World Peace and Love and stated that presently, envisioning a world characterized by justice, peace, and freedom stands as the paramount aspiration of all human endeavors.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate in 2015 Abdessattar Ben Moussa, former Prime Minister of Lesotho Pakalitha B. Mosisili, and former President of Croatia Stjepan Mesic signed the "Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope."