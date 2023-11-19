Bell of Peace Rings at International Conference of Chief Justices of the World in India
Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of FOWPAL, presented the FOWPAL Peace Bell Award to Dr. Jagdish Gandhi, the founder of CMS, in recognition of his active promotion of world peace.
Vice President of Mauritius Marie Cyril Eddy Boissezon rang the Bell of World Peace and Love and stated that presently, envisioning a world characterized by justice, peace, and freedom stands as the paramount aspiration of all human endeavors.
Nobel Peace Prize laureate in 2015 Abdessattar Ben Moussa, former Prime Minister of Lesotho Pakalitha B. Mosisili, and former President of Croatia Stjepan Mesic signed the "Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope."
The 24th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World began on November 1, 2023 in India. It was hosted by the largest school in the world, the City Montessori School (CMS) in India. The event brought together a diverse assembly of 216 chief justices, judges, legal experts, as well as leaders and heads of state from 59 countries.
On the morning of November 5th, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the head of Tai Ji Men and president of the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL), led the Love of the World Cultural Goodwill Group to attend the Conference. During this gathering, he delivered a speech and presented the prestigious FOWPAL Peace Bell Award to Dr. Jagdish Gandhi, the visionary founder of CMS, in acknowledgment of his dedicated efforts in advancing global peace. The Vice President of Mauritius, Marie Cyril Eddy Boissezon, rang the Bell of World Peace and Love. On the same day, the World Leader Summit of Love and Peace convened, receiving an enthusiastic response to the signing of the Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope. This declaration encouraged individuals to take conscientious and hopeful action in securing the world's stability and sustainability, with the goal of allowing positive energy to guide the Earth towards sustainable development.
In Dr. Jagdish Gandhi’s speech, he mentioned that the most important thing for children is education, as it enables the human mind to grow and believe in its potential. Instilling this belief in children's minds is crucial. Dr. Gandhi mentioned Victor Hugo's notion that there is one thing stronger than all the armies in the world—an idea. He also referenced Nelson Mandela's words, "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." He encouraged everyone in attendance to have faith that if they believe children can change the world, then indeed they can. This belief is of utmost importance, as it fosters the development of the qualities needed to become responsible and compassionate individuals.
Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the head of Tai Ji Men and president of the Federation of World Peace and Love, delivered a speech titled "The Ship to Save the World and the Compass to Guide Us Toward a Sustainable Future." He encouraged the heads of state, justices, judges, and leaders from all walks of life at the meeting by saying, “The unwavering commitment and strength rooted in our collective intention to better the world serve as a moral compass, akin to a GPS, guiding future generations along a luminous path of development.” Given the unbalanced progress of global development, Dr. Hong extended an invitation to all those present to dedicate a minute to offer prayers for the world. These prayers were meant to encompass peace for all humanity, the awakening of conscience in every individual, and the swift arrival of lasting peace.
He encouraged everyone to allow their conscience to be truly awakened, apply their conscience, and exert positive influences. He stressed that conscience serves as the foundation for quality education and a constructive economic environment. Furthermore, it acts as the catalyst for the collective transformation of the world by the global citizenry. Dr. Hong also called upon governments worldwide to prioritize the well-being of their citizens, govern by the rule of law, uphold human rights, and foster a culture of peace and conscience. These efforts, he emphasized, would lead towards the ultimate goals of global peace and the long-term sustainability of the Earth.
Nowadays, the world is plagued by natural disasters and man-made calamities. Peace and security are the greatest desires in the hearts of all humanity. The Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) hosted a bell ringing ceremony on November 5, 2023. Vice President of Mauritius Marie Cyril Eddy Boissezon rang the bell and stated that eminent figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, and Martin Luther King are commemorated worldwide for their relentless pursuit of global peace. Presently, envisioning a world characterized by justice, peace, and freedom stands as the paramount aspiration of all human endeavors, he emphasized.
Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the president of FOWPAL, led a delegation to visit India for the first time in 2008 and held a ceremony of ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love. FOWPAL hosted many more ceremonies in India afterwards, bringing blessings to India and the rest of the world. To date, 530 prominent leaders from 139 countries have rung the Bell, including 60 heads of state and government, 9 Nobel Peace Prize laureates, UN ambassadors, and other influential leaders from various circles.
The World Leader Summit of Love and Peace was organized by six international organizations: the Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy, Federation of World Peace and Love, ECOSOC-accredited NGO Association of World Citizens, Tai Ji Men Culture and Education Foundation, Ho Mei Foundation, and Hong Tao Tze Foundation. Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze delivered welcome remarks, saying, “As we observe the global landscape, we see wars and conflicts breaking out one after another, plunging the world into a critical juncture for its very existence. Humanity is heading towards a dangerous and unstable world of darkness. Today, I would like to propose a solution to the problem in this speech titled ‘Education of Conscience: Protecting Children from the Fear of War with Love.’ My hope is to awaken the conscience in everyone and unleash the power of enlightenment so that all people will work together for the sustainable development of humankind.”
Numerous participants were extended invitations to endorse the "Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope." Notable signatories included Vice President of Mauritius Marie Cyril Eddy Boissezon, Nobel Peace Prize laureate in 2015 Abdessattar Ben Moussa, former Prime Minister of Lesotho Pakalitha B. Mosisili, and former President of Croatia Stjepan Mesic. Their collective support injected a surge of positive energy into the sustainable development of the Earth.
About the Federation of World Peace and Love
The Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL), established in the United States in 2000 by Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, has actively spread the idea of love and peace and promoted world peace through various means such as cultural exchanges and solemn ceremonies of ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love. To unite more people sharing the same vision, FOWPAL has held world summits of love and peace and invited leaders from various fields to ring the bell. The consolidated positive energy has inspired more people to work together for world peace for future generations.
FOWPAL members come from 137 countries; presently 530 prominent figures from 139 countries have rung the bell, made their wishes for love and peace, and pledged to work for the world’s sustainable future. Among them are 60 heads of state and government, 9 Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, UN ambassadors and officers, and other visionary leaders.
