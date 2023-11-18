Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Revenue to cross USD 15.43 Billion By 2029, says Exactitude Consultancy

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market

The healthcare adhesive tapes market is being driven by innovation, medical advancements, and rising healthcare demand.

The healthcare adhesive tapes market is expected to experience robust growth driven by rising healthcare demands, technological advancements, and increasing applications. ” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Size Was Valued at USD 9.42billion in 2022, And Projected to Reach USD 15.43 Billion By 2029, With A CAGR Of 5.64% From 2023 To 2029.

Healthcare adhesive tapes are an integral part of medical care, used for various applications such as wound management, surgical procedures, and securing medical devices. The market for these tapes is influenced by factors such as technological advancements, increasing surgical procedures, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. The market for healthcare adhesive tapes is rapidly expanding due to the growing demand for effective and dependable medical adhesives in a wide range of healthcare applications. Sticky tapes are frequently used in medical devices, surgical procedures, wound dressings, and other healthcare environments. Because of their exceptional adherence, breathability, and flexibility, these tapes are critical for both patients and medical professionals.

Recent Developments:

• June 05, 2023 – In exchange for a small equity ownership in the merged firm, Cardinal Health said it has reached a formal deal to transfer its Outcomes business to Transaction Data Systems (TDS), a portfolio company of BlackRock Long Term Private Capital and GTCR.

• May 25, 2023 – The producer of the tubeless, wearable, and completely disposable EOPatch® device, EOFlow Co. Ltd, has entered into a pair of final agreements with Medtronic plc, a pioneer in healthcare technology. Together with Medtronic’s Meal Detection TechnologyTM algorithm and next-generation continuous glucose monitor (CGM), the addition of EOFlow is anticipated to increase the company’s capacity to meet the needs of more people with diabetes, regardless of where they are in their treatment journey or their preferred method of insulin delivery.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the 38% of growth in the worldwide market during the projected period.

Two major factors contributing to the increase in demand for medical adhesive tapes in this market are the rapid population growth and the high prevalence of older persons in nations like China and India. The expansion of the medical adhesive tape market in the area is also being fueled by advancements and innovation in the medical sector. The market for healthcare adhesive tapes in APAC is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate in India. Significant transformation and expansion are driven by infrastructure development, shifting lifestyles, and client preferences in the Indian healthcare sector.

Key Aspects of The Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market:

• Wound Care: Adhesive tapes are widely used in wound care to secure dressings and bandages. They provide a means to keep wounds protected and aid in the healing process. The demand for these tapes is influenced by factors such as the prevalence of chronic wounds, injuries, and surgical procedures.

• Surgical Applications: Healthcare adhesive tapes find extensive use in surgical settings for tasks such as closing incisions, securing surgical drapes, and providing support. Tapes used in surgery must meet stringent standards for sterility, durability, and biocompatibility.

• Types of Adhesive Tapes: The market includes various types of adhesive tapes, such as cloth tapes, paper tapes, plastic tapes, and foam tapes. Each type has specific characteristics that make it suitable for particular applications.

• Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development lead to innovations in tape materials and designs. Manufacturers may focus on creating tapes with improved breathability, flexibility, and adhesive properties to enhance patient comfort and facilitate better healing.

Factors contributing to the growth of the Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market

• Increasing Medical Procedures: The rise in surgical and medical procedures boosts the demand for adhesive tapes in wound care and other applications.

• Aging Population: Growing elderly populations often require more healthcare services, leading to increased use of adhesive tapes in wound management and medical applications.

• Advancements in Tape Technology: Ongoing innovations, such as breathable and flexible materials, enhance the performance and comfort of healthcare adhesive tapes.

• Rising Chronic Diseases: The prevalence of chronic diseases necessitates long-term healthcare solutions, increasing the use of adhesive tapes for continuous care and treatment.

• Wound Care Applications: The expanding need for wound care products and dressings contributes significantly to the healthcare adhesive tapes market.

• Increasing Awareness: Growing awareness about the benefits of adhesive tapes in healthcare applications among healthcare professionals and patients.

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Technological Trends

• Advanced Wound Healing Solutions: Incorporation of technologies that enhance wound healing, such as tapes with integrated healing agents or smart materials.

• Antimicrobial Adhesives: Development of adhesive tapes with antimicrobial properties to reduce the risk of infections in healthcare settings.

• Flexible and Breathable Materials: Utilization of materials that provide flexibility, breathability, and comfort for patients, promoting faster recovery and minimizing skin irritations.

• Innovative Adhesive Technologies: Introduction of new adhesive formulations that offer strong adhesion while being gentle on the skin, minimizing damage upon removal.

• Customization and Precision: Technologies allowing for the customization of adhesive tapes to meet specific medical requirements, ensuring precise and tailored applications.

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Players

• Medtronic PLC

• 3M Company

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Medline Industries

• Smith & Nephew plc

• Johnson & Johnson

• Paul Hartmann AG

• Nichiban

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Scapa Group PLC

• Cardinal Health

• Baxter International Inc.

• Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG

• Meridian Adhesives Group

Key Market Segments: Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market by Resin Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

• Acrylic

• Silicone

• Rubber

• Others

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market by Tape Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

• Trans-pore Tape

• Micro-pore Tape

• Foam Tape

• Cloth Tape

• Waterproof Tape

• Others

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market by Backing Material, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

• Fabric

• Paper

• Plastic

• Others

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

• Surgery

• Wound Dressing

• Splints

• Secure IV Lines

• Ostomy Seals

• Others

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

• Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Increased healthcare spending globally, especially in emerging markets, contributes to the demand for healthcare products, including adhesive tapes used in medical applications.

• Growing Aging Population: The aging population often requires more medical attention, leading to a higher demand for medical tapes for wound care and other applications.

• Technological Advancements: Innovations in adhesive technologies and materials enhance the performance of healthcare adhesive tapes, making them more effective and user-friendly.

• Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases necessitates the use of medical tapes for various applications, such as wound care and continuous monitoring.

Restraints:

• Stringent Regulatory Requirements: Adhesive tapes used in healthcare need to comply with strict regulatory standards, which can pose challenges for manufacturers.

• Competition from Alternative Products: Competition from alternative wound closure methods or advanced medical technologies may limit the growth of traditional adhesive tapes.

• Cost Constraints: Healthcare providers may face budget constraints, limiting their ability to purchase advanced or premium adhesive tapes.

Opportunities:

• Emerging Markets: Untapped markets in developing regions present opportunities for the expansion of healthcare adhesive tape manufacturers.

• Product Innovations: Continuous research and development in adhesive technologies can lead to the introduction of innovative products, creating new opportunities in the market.

• Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring: The increasing adoption of telehealth and remote patient monitoring may create new avenues for medical tapes used in these applications.

Challenges:

• Adherence to Stringent Quality Standards: Meeting the stringent quality and safety standards for medical products poses a significant challenge for manufacturers.

• Price Sensitivity: Healthcare facilities may be price-sensitive, creating challenges for manufacturers to provide cost-effective solutions without compromising quality.

• Supply Chain Disruptions: Disruptions in the supply chain, especially during global events (e.g., pandemics), can impact the availability of raw materials and finished products.

Key Question Answered

1. What is the expected growth rate of the healthcare adhesive tapes market over the next 7 years?

2. Who are the major players in the healthcare adhesive tapes market and what is their market share?

3. What are the end-user industries driving demand for market and what is their outlook?

4. What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa?

5. How is the economic environment affecting the healthcare adhesive tapes market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates?

6. What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on healthcare adhesive tapes market?

7. What is the current and forecasted size and growth rate of the global healthcare adhesive tapes market?

8. What are the key drivers of growth in the healthcare adhesive tapes market?

9. Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?

