Request for Applications - River Terrace Wetland Enhancement
DOEE seeks eligible entities to improve visitors’ experience and the natural habitat at the District’s River Terrace Wetland. The amount available for the project is $299,540.
A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:
Download from the Attachments below.
Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY24-RRD-835” in the subject line.
The deadline for application submissions is January 5, 2024. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.
Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:
- Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);
- Faith-based organizations;
- Government agencies;
- Universities/educational institutions; and
- Private Enterprises.
DOEE will host a pre-application information session on Webex on Wednesday, December 6th at 11:00 AM.
Join directly via WebEx >>
Meeting number: 2316 325 8716
Password: Bu5yEtd6Sf8
Join by video system
Dial [email protected]
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.
Join by phone
+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)
1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)
Access code: 231 632 58716
For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]
Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.