Giles County Archives Receives Archival Grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Senator Joey Hensley, Representative Clay Doggett and Secretary of State Tre Hargett supported the Giles County Archives with a $3,673 archival grant administered through the Tennessee State Library & Archives for historical records shelving on Nov. 7, 2023.

“I’m pleased these funds are being allocated to help preserve Giles County’s historical records and thank the Secretary of State’s office for the allocation,” said Sen. Hensley.

“The Giles County Archives contain an incredible collection of documents and records that tell the story of our community,” said Rep. Doggett. “These funds will help ensure these irreplaceable items are accessible for future generations to learn from. I appreciate Secretary Hargett and the archives staff for their commitment to preserving our history.”

These archival grants, which are used to support local archive development across the state, are funded by the Tennessee General Assembly and administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State. More than $58,000 in state funds are being awarded to develop and enhance 16 county government archives across Tennessee.

“Ensuring the preservation of irreplaceable historical records is important to protect Tennessee’s rich history for future generations,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I appreciate Sen. Hensley and Rep. Doggett supporting this grant, which will play an important role in preserving the invaluable stories of the people and places of Giles County.”

To learn more about archival grants administrated by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.