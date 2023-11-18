Medical Microneedling Available For San Ramon Community

San Ramon, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Ramon, California -

San Ramon, CA residents who are looking for medical grade skin care services, such as microneedling, are invited to contact Tamra Bedford, Cosmetic RN. As a premier provider of medical microneedling in San Ramon, Bedford and her team seek to deliver progress and results that are obvious to all.

Fans of cosmetic work the world over are likely to be familiar with the results a skilled plastic surgeon can produce, but the downside to such procedures is the fact that skill is by no means the only factor that can lead to a specific result. There is always the chance that a client’s expectations will not match a procedure’s outcome, and less reputable practices can only do worse. This can make ‘going under the knife’ appear more risky than it is worth, but cosmetic specialists like Tamra Bedford are pleased to confirm that many alternatives have proven highly successful — with far lower risk.

Microneedling, especially when conducted by a trained professional, is notable in the world of cosmetic procedures for its position as a minimally invasive technique. Despite being minimally invasive, which here partly means the client will spend very little time in recovery following their treatment, medical microneedling is nonetheless capable of producing stunning results.

Bedford says clients visit her clinic from all over the region because they have heard much about its capabilities elsewhere, often from loved ones who have undergone the procedure already. It can be used, for instance, to help clients who are concerned about enlarged pores, reduce the appearance of fine line or wrinkles, resolve skin discoloration, hide stretch marks and even eliminate small scars (such as those produced by acne or burns).

She explains that a regular microneedling session will have a client relax while the upper layer of their skin is perforated with thin needles. While this intentional damage may seem counter-intuitive, it is so minor that it stimulates an overcompensating healing effect, producing more collagen and elastin. The production of these proteins is what ensures that clients will gain noticeably smoother, firmer skin once the treatment is complete. Since the damage to the skin is so limited, clients also enjoy the benefit of minimal downtime — they will typically take no more than one to three days to fully recover.

As a medical professional with more than 20 years of experience, Bedford considers it her responsibility to handle every client’s microneedling procedure herself. This means they will always see a familiar face during their visits, and they can rest assured that their treatment is always in the best of hands.

Bedford’s services have earned her numerous rave reviews from her clients, including those which praise her personable nature, attention to detail and professional skill. An example of this can be found in one patient review, which says, “I couldn't be more excited about my results from microneedling and IPL for my skin! In only 2 months my skin is clearer, smoother, fewer wrinkles, fewer dark spots and my skin has an overall youthful glow. I have had several people tell me my skin looks incredible and asked me my secret. Tamra is my secret weapon! She knows exactly what treatments are needed for optimal results. I was clear about wanting to have the most natural treatments (avoiding any injectables or chemicals) and Tamra recommended microneedling and IPL and wow what great results! I HIGHLY recommend Tamra for her professionalism, expertise and knowledge. She is warm, compassionate, she listens and truly cares about her clients wellbeing and results.”

M. Dhiman was similarly eager to share their thoughts about the service. Their review says, “I’ve had 3 micro-needling sessions with Tamra. She explained everything very thoroughly to me, answered all my questions, and put me at ease about the procedure. I had been quite apprehensive about doing something like this but it was really a non-event. After about 3 weeks my husband said my face had never looked so good and my father in-law said I looked 10 years younger. Both of them were big skeptics. I also noticed my makeup and skin care products were behaving like they used to when I was younger. Tamra makes the whole experience very easy and is as pleasant and skillful as can be! I drive 2 hours from El Dorado Hills to see her and I think she’s fantastic!! I highly recommend her to anyone who is interested or curious about micro-needling!”

https://youtu.be/g7xMpcdS8Uk

An appointment with Tamra Bedford can be scheduled over the phone or through her clinic’s official website. Clients are welcome to have a frank discussion regarding their goals, concerns and more during their visit. Tamra Bedford, Cosmetic RN can also be found on social media.

###

For more information about Tamra Bedford, Cosmetic RN, contact the company here:



Tamra Bedford, Cosmetic RN

Tamra Bedford

hello@tamrabedford.com

2416 San Ramon Valley Blvd #200, San Ramon, CA 94583

Tamra Bedford