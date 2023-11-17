Applied UV Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Revenue Increases to $11.4 Million, Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) Improves 30.8% Year Over Year

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI), a leader in global food security, air quality, and specialty building solutions today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

“With continued strong revenue momentum and sustained progress on the path to profitability, we are delivering against the key milestones we laid out earlier this year. I'm proud of how our teams are executing our growth strategy,” said Max Munn, CEO of Applied UV. “Our innovation and commercial capabilities continue to enhance the value proposition of our brands and we have made meaningful progress on our transformation initiatives to improve our operational execution. We remain confident that these efforts will position us to deliver significant value over the long-term.”

Financial Highlights - Third Quarter

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2023 of $11.4 million, representing a 94.8% increase over the third quarter of 2022

Gross profit grew to $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, up 216.6% from $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

11.2% improvement in operating loss for the third quarter year over year

30.8% improvement in adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the third quarter year over year

Reaffirms its previous guidance of approximately $45 million in revenue for 2023



Business Highlights - Third Quarter and Recent Highlights

Initiated an organizational restructuring plan intended to improve operational performance and to position the business for long-term growth while establishing a clear path to consistent profitability and sustainable free cash flow.

Collaborating and transitioning all next generation and future R&D to Canon Virginia to leverage its vast engineering, software applications and new product launch expertise.

Introduced Airocide® Pro+ air food preservation solution designed to control ethylene levels and extend shelf life at the Global Produce & Floral Show, together with Canon Virginia, a subsidiary of Canon U.S.A.

United States Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent US 2023/0059472 A1 for the Company’s Airo™ Vortex, encompassing advanced disinfection capabilities and Photocatalytic Oxidation. Concurrently, the Company also received publication notice on its Fighter Flex™ LED. This next-generation Fighter Flex™ LED technology is designed to enhance the Company's advanced HVAC and Smart Buildings technology, marking another significant step in Applied UV Inc.'s journey towards creating innovative solutions for indoor air quality and building efficiency.

Received approval of patent US 11,788,265 B2 for its "INTERCHANGEABLE DRAIN DISINFECTING DEVICE” designed to optimize UV source irradiation to effectively disinfect drain systems to enhance hygiene and safety.



Q3 2023 Summary Financial Results

Net Sales

Net sales of $11.4 million represented an increase of 94.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to net sales of $5.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The Disinfection/Healthy Building Technologies segment increased $4.1 million, primarily due to the acquisition of Puro Lighting and LED Supply Co. on January 26, 2023. Additionally, the Hospitality segment increased $1.4 million as that market continues to improve and our operations have been streamlined to meet the increased demand.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased $2.7 million, or 216.6%, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, driven by increased sales in the Disinfection/Healthy Building Technologies segment and improved margins in the Hospitality segment.

Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) Expense

SG&A costs for the three months ended September 30, 2023, increased to $4.7 million as compared to $3.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase of approximately $1.4 million was driven primarily by the acquisitions of Puro Lighting and LED Supply Co., which accounted for an increase of approximately $1.9 million of the increase, but was offset by a reduction in other SG&A of approximately $0.5 million.

Other Expense

Other expense was $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, which includes $0.5 million in interest expense, offset by a $0.4 million gain on the change in fair market value of contingent consideration.

Net Loss

The Company recorded a net loss of $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as Operating Profit (Loss), excluding Depreciation and Amortization, and excluding Stock Based Compensation and Loss on Impairment of Goodwill/Intangible Assets. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Financial Measure 2023 Q3 2022 Q3 Operating (Loss) ($2.4 million) ($2.8 million) Exclude: Depreciation and Amortization $0.7 million $0.5 million Exclude: Stock Based Compensation $0.2 million $0.2 million Adjusted EBITDA ($1.5 million) ($2.1 million)

We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this measure generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Net cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023, are approximately $1.5 million. The Company’s secured revolving credit facility with Pinnacle Bank has approximately $1.2 million available as of September 30, 2023. Total cash and borrowing availability is approximately $2.7 million as of September 30, 2023. Net cash used in operating activities was approximately $7.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net cash used in operating activities improved in the third quarter when compared to the net cash used of $6.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

On November 16, 2023, the Company closed on an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $6.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other estimated expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for the repayment of notes, and for general corporate purposes, including working capital.

The Company believes by implementing its strategic plan for 2024, including the continued realization of cost savings from the synergies of its acquisitions completed in 2023, that it expects to be cash flow neutral in the latter half of 2024.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc. engages in the pursuit of technologies focused on global food security, air quality, and specialty building solutions tailored for the commercial and hospitality sectors. More details about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.applieduvinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning the Company’s preliminary third quarter 2023 financial results, its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Applied UV, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 11,446,048 $ 5,875,611 $ 32,944,217 $ 15,139,347 Cost of Goods Sold 8,790,764 5,036,997 25,956,853 11,847,842 Gross Profit 2,655,284 838,614 6,987,364 3,291,505 Operating Expenses Research and development 91,085 93,522 460,588 234,885 Selling General and Administrative Expenses 5,013,988 3,505,097 15,200,486 10,637,538 Loss on impairment of goodwill and intangibles — — — 1,138,203 Total Operating Expenses 5,105,073 3,598,619 15,661,074 12,010,626 Operating Loss (2,449,789 ) (2,760,005 ) (8,673,710 ) (8,719,121 ) Other Income (Expense)





Change in Fair Market Value of Warrant Liability 1,206 34,804 2,124 46,521 Interest expense (558,268 ) (43,037 ) (1,434,329 ) (96,113 ) Gain (Loss) on change in Fair Market Value of Contingent Consideration 434,000 — 1 (240,000 ) Gain on Settlement of Contingent Consideration (Note 2) — — — 1,700,000 Other Income — 67,765 — 69,713 Total Other Income (Expense) (123,062 ) 59,532 (1,432,204 ) 1,480,121 Loss Before Provision for Income Taxes (2,572,851 ) (2,700,473 ) (10,105,914 ) (7,239,000 ) Benefit from Income Taxes — — — — Net Loss $ (2,572,851 ) $ (2,700,473 ) $ (10,105,914 ) $ (7,239,000 ) Net Loss attributable to common stockholders: Dividends to preferred shareholders (424,750 ) (362,250 ) (1,194,231 ) (1,086,750 ) Net Loss attributable to common stockholders (2,997,601 ) (3,062,723 ) (11,300,145 ) (8,325,750 ) Basic and Diluted Loss Per Common Share $ (0.32 ) $ (1.21 ) $ (1.95 ) $ (3.26 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - basic and diluted 9,351,478 2,531,219 5,794,689 2,550,272





Applied UV, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 September 30, December 31. 2023 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,546,911 $ 2,734,485 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 6,126,692 1,508,239 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 2,883,057 1,306,762 Inventory, net 7,570,331 5,508,086 Vendor deposits 1,176,065 75,548 Prepaid expense and other current assets 2,064,870 1,187,223 Total Current Assets 21,367,926 12,320,343 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 1,250,350 1,133,468 Other assets 431,500 153,000 Goodwill 17,809,235 3,722,077 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 27,334,870 11,354,430 Right of use assets 3,396,751 4,044,109 Total Assets $ 71,590,632 $ 32,727,427 Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 10,278,076 $ 2,982,760 Contingent consideration 18,375,672 — Deferred revenue 6,113,192 4,730,299 Due to landlord (Note 2) 281,123 229,234 Warrant liability 7,863 9,987 Financing lease obligations 42,445 33,712 Operating lease liability 1,739,092 1,437,308 Notes payable, net 5,136,610 2,098,685 Total Current Liabilities 41,974,073 11,521,985 Long-Term Liabilities Due to landlord - less current portion (Note 2) 174,938 393,230 Notes payable, net - less current portion 4,810,922 765,144 Financing lease obligations - less current portion 143,575 158,070 Operating lease liability - less current portion 1,731,923 2,655,103 Total Long-Term Liabilities 6,861,358 3,971,547 Total Liabilities 48,835,431 15,493,532 Redeemable Preferred Stock Preferred Stock, Series B Cumulative Perpetual, $0.0001 par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized, 1,250,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 3,712,500 — Preferred Stock, Series C Cumulative Perpetual, $0.0001 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized, 399,996 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 1,063,989 — Total Redeemable Preferred Stock 4,776,489 — Equity Preferred Stock, Series A Cumulative Perpetual, $0.0001 par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized, 552,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 55 55 Preferred Stock, Series X, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 10,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1 1 Common Stock $0.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized 9,872,228 shares issued and 9,849,531 outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 2,735,290 shares issued and 2,712,593 outstanding as of December 31, 2022, respectively 987 274 Additional paid-in capital 57,665,013 45,620,764 Treasury stock at cost, 22,697, respectively (149,686 ) (149,686 ) Accumulated deficit (39,537,658 ) (28,237,513 ) Total Equity 17,978,712 17,233,895 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity $ 71,590,632 $ 32,727,427





Applied UV, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from Operating Activities Net Loss $ (10,105,914 ) $ (7,239,000 ) Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash Used in Operating Activities Stock based compensation 616,660 559,980 Bad debt (recovery) expense (59,839 ) 94,714 Change in fair market value of warrant liability (2,124 ) (46,521 ) Change in fair market value of contingent consideration (1 ) 240,000 Gain on settlement of contingent consideration — (1,700,000 ) Loss on impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — 1,138,203 Amortization of right-of-use asset 647,358 834,889 Depreciation and amortization 2,187,321 1,484,968 Amortization of debt discount 617,664 53,646 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (2,822,579 ) (103,343 ) Cost and estimated earnings excess of billings (1,042,657 ) (234,869 ) Inventory 1,948,852 (2,612,773 ) Vendor deposits (724,845 ) 697,558 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (146,197 ) (161,797 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,112,862 582,297 Other assets (253,681 ) Billings in excess of costs and earnings on uncompleted contracts — (1,254,496 ) Deferred revenue (915,205 ) 1,151,496 Due to landlord (279,515 ) (138,724 ) Operating lease payments (621,396 ) (819,828 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (7,843,235 ) (7,473,600 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities Cash paid for patent costs (66,023 ) (682 ) Purchase of machinery and equipment (248,319 ) (46,196 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (Note 2) (4,115,709 ) (10 ) Payments on notes payable (166,262 ) (41,730 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (4,596,313 ) (88,618 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Payments on financing leases (30,994 ) (5,269 ) Shares repurchased — (149,686 ) Dividends to preferred shareholders (769,481 ) (1,086,750 ) Proceeds from equity raises, net 6,630,799 1,092,000 Proceeds from note payable, net 5,421,650 — Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities 11,251,974 (149,705 ) Net Decrease in Cash and equivalents (1,187,574 ) (7,711,923 ) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1, 2,734,485 8,768,156 Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, $ 1,546,911 $ 1,056,233 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 642,877 $ 101,365 Supplemental Non-Cash Disclosures of Investing and Financing Activities Conversion of debt into common stock $ 767,500 $ — Recognition of right of use asset and corresponding lease liability $ 563,315 $ 1,380,658 Accrued dividends $ 424,750 $ — Issuance of note payable for payment of prepaid expense $ 279,347 $ 318,833

For Additional Company Information:

Applied UV, Inc.

Max Munn

Applied UV Founder, CEO & Director

Max.munn@applieduvinc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com