National Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln, Nebraska, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (NASDAQ:NRC) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 (twelve cents) per share payable Friday, January 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, December 29, 2023.

