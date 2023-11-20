The Insights an Author Shares in Her Book “Round by Round in Search of Wisdom”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience, as most people may say, is the best teacher. It sharpens people’s minds, strengthens their muscles, and enriches their spirits. When people experience something to the fullest, they gain perspective and wisdom. They hone their observations and thought processes. They grow. Thus, wisdom comes with age and experience and is imparted through demonstration or statement. Florine Dotson Evans’s medium of imparting wisdom is channeled through multiple ways. One of these ways is through the nuggets of wisdom that she shares in her PageTurner Press and Media bestselling book, Round by Round in Search of Wisdom.
This book contains seventy-one statements that summarize an experience or aspect of life that commonly entails failure, success, struggle, victory, growth, faith, blessing, and so many other subjects that most readers will resonate with. These statements are numbered, succinct, and significant to any life-altering situation.
One of the wise statements featured in the book reads like this. “Think as though nothing is impossible.” This statement invites readers not to limit themselves. This entry, together with numerous others, gives inspiration, encouragement, and even lessons to readers who may need a new perspective.
The author describes the book as a bedside table book that is primarily given to relatives and friends as it makes for a thoughtful gift that the receiver will cherish. An online reviewer on Barnes and Noble describes the book as “really enjoyable and promotes spiritual and critical thinking.” Another online reviewer, from Amazon, describes the contents of the book as having “lots of good thoughts.” Still another online reviewer, from Goodreads, calls the book “Short, sweet, and encouraging.”
Florine Dotson Evans is a native of Oklahoma. She was born to Elder Ammon D. and Sarah Dotson. She grew up with the Word of God as her daily bread. Her faith is anchored on the reality of a living God who is faithful to his word. This is the reality that has taken her through the many heartaches, setbacks, tragedies, illnesses, losses, and betrayals that she has endured through the years. In 1968, she married a chemist, Joseph Benjamin Evans, who has since passed and who she also dedicates her book to. Evans answered the call to ministry and was ordained in October of 2003. Since then, she has delivered messages about the kingdom and promises of God. Her book, Round by Round in Search of Wisdom, is available in paperback and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other online book retailers.
