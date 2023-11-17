Submit Release
Request for Applications - River Terrace Wetland Enhancement

DOEE seeks eligible entities to improve visitors’ experience and the natural habitat at the District’s River Terrace Wetland. The amount available for the project is $299,540.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.
Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY24-RRD-835” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is January 5, 2024. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);
  • Faith-based organizations;
  • Government agencies;
  • Universities/educational institutions; and
  • Private Enterprises.

DOEE will host a pre-application information session on Webex on Wednesday, December 6th at 11:00 AM.

Join directly via WebEx >>
Meeting number: 2316 325 8716
Password: Bu5yEtd6Sf8

Join by video system
Dial [email protected]
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join by phone
+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)
1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)
Access code: 231 632 58716

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.

