For Immediate Release: November 17, 2023

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

On Thursday, the FDA issued this final guidance: Assessing the Credibility of Computational Modeling and Simulation in Medical Device Submissions. Medical device manufacturers are using computational modeling and simulation (CM&S), also called in silico methods, increasingly to help streamline device development and premarket evaluation. This final guidance: Provides a framework that manufacturers can use to show that computational models used to support regulatory submissions are credible. Intended to help improve the consistency and transparency of FDA reviews of regulatory submissions that include CM&S methods. Applies to CM&S models that are physics-based or mechanistic. It does not apply to standalone machine learning or artificial intelligence-based models. Provides a framework for demonstrating CM&S credibility through key concepts from the the FDA-recognized standard American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) V&V 40-2018 Assessing Credibility of Computational Modeling through Verification and Validation: Application to Medical Devices.



On January 11, 2024, the FDA will host a webinar for industry and others interested in learning more about the guidance.

On Wednesday, the FDA approved Defencath, a catheter lock solution (CLS) indicated to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure receiving chronic hemodialysis through a central venous catheter (CVC). Defencath is indicated for use in a limited and specific population of patients. Defencath is intended for use as a catheter lock solution only and is not meant to be injected into the body or used as a catheter lock flush product. Each Defencath single-dose vial is designed for use with a single patient as a single instillation in the CVC. Defencath is the third drug to receive approval under the Limited Population Pathway for Antibacterial and Antifungal Drugs (LPAD) and is manufactured by CorMedix, Inc.

On Wednesday, the FDA announced a new MITRE report, Next Steps Toward Managing Legacy Medical Device Cybersecurity Risks. The FDA acknowledges that legacy medical devices—those that cannot be reasonably protected against current cybersecurity threats—can pose significant risks to the health care sector. Legacy devices were legally put on the market and may still be broadly in use. To address this important security issue, the FDA contracted with MITRE to develop the report that outlines practical approaches and recommendations that can further drive sector-wide legacy device cyber risk management efforts.

On Tuesday, the FDA updated the webpage Advancing Alternatives Methods at FDA with new information and a revised format to provide better access to more in-depth content on the FDA’s continuing work to advance new alternative methods for regulatory use. The FDA has a long-standing commitment to the development and use of new technologies that have the potential to provide more timely and more predictive information to assess certain aspects of the FDA-regulated products while also replacing, reducing, and/or refining animal testing. The new webpage will continue to provide updates on this and more of our work to advance alternative methods.

