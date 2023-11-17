Delisting of Securities of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp.; Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp.; Kiromic BioPharma, Inc.; Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Molekule Group, Inc.; EBET, Inc.; Shift Technologies, Inc.; Ontrak, Inc.; RVL…

Submit Release
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the securities of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on July 25, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the securities of Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on August 31, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the securities of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc.’s securities were suspended on September 14, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the securities of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s securities were suspended on September 14, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the securities of Molekule Group, Inc. Molekule Group, Inc.’s securities were suspended on October 13, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the securities of EBET, Inc. EBET, Inc.’s securities were suspended on October 13, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the securities of Shift Technologies, Inc. Shift Technologies, Inc.’s securities were suspended on October 19, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the preferred stock of Ontrak, Inc. Ontrak, Inc.’s securities were suspended on October 20, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the securities of RVL Pharmaceuticals plc. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc’s securities were suspended on October 23, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the securities of Biocept, Inc. Biocept, Inc.’s securities were suspended on October 25, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the securities of Akumin Inc. Akumin Inc.’s securities were suspended on October 26, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the securities of Appreciate Holdings, Inc. Appreciate Holdings, Inc.’s securities were suspended on October 27, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the securities of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.’s securities were suspended on October 30, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the securities of Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc.’s securities were suspended on November 2, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the securities of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s securities were suspended on November 2, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the securities of RiceBran Technologies. RiceBran Technologies’s securities were suspended on November 8, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the securities of Acer Therapeutics Inc. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s securities were suspended on November 9, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series.


