Submit Release
News Search

There were 939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,681 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Appoints Neher as District Court Judge for the Eleventh Judicial District

CONTACT:    

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495   

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529  

 

Gov. Pillen Appoints Neher as District Court Judge for the Eleventh Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Matthew Neher of Lexington as district court judge for the Eleventh Judicial District of Nebraska. That district includes Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Furnas, Frontier, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties.

Since 2011, Neher has served in the Dawson County Attorney’s Office, most recently as the chief deputy county attorney. His areas of experience have included criminal law as well as civil litigation. Prior to joining the county attorney’s office, Neher was a partner in the Forney Neher Law Firm in Omaha.

Neher graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Asbury University in Kentucky. He received his Juris Doctor from the Creighton University School of Law.

The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge James E. Doyle IV.

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Appoints Neher as District Court Judge for the Eleventh Judicial District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more