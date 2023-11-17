CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Appoints Neher as District Court Judge for the Eleventh Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Matthew Neher of Lexington as district court judge for the Eleventh Judicial District of Nebraska. That district includes Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Furnas, Frontier, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties.

Since 2011, Neher has served in the Dawson County Attorney’s Office, most recently as the chief deputy county attorney. His areas of experience have included criminal law as well as civil litigation. Prior to joining the county attorney’s office, Neher was a partner in the Forney Neher Law Firm in Omaha.

Neher graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Asbury University in Kentucky. He received his Juris Doctor from the Creighton University School of Law.

The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge James E. Doyle IV.